LUBBOCK — The McLennan men’s golf team jumped up the leaderboard in the second round of the NJCAA Men’s Golf Championships on Wednesday, going from ninth after day one to third place overall after day two.
MCC sits just eight strokes behind co-leaders Iowa Western and Indian Hills, who are tied at 564.
MCC freshman Matt Lorentzen carded his second straight 69 and is in third place individually at 138 total. Other MCC scorers included Micah Goulas, 17th, 74-70 – 144; Brayden Marnell, tied for 23rd, 75-71 – 146; Alex Isakson, tied for 52nd, 72-78 – 150; and Judd Tilson, tied for 57th, 79-72 – 151.
Lorentzen and Isakson both received NJCAA Ping awards this week, based on their outstanding play throughout the year.
The tournament will continue through Friday.