The McLennan College baseball team had their hands full with Weatherford College Wednesday. The Highlanders pulled out one-run wins in both games played at the Bosque River Ballpark. Now, it’s MCC’s turn to travel to Weatherford Saturday for two more games of possible nail-biting intensity. The first game starts at 1 p.m. with the nightcap at 4 p.m.
The Highlanders (20-6, 5-1 conference) had to beat back Weatherford comebacks in both of their previous games. Weatherford (15-13) has shown they have to be taken seriously. Prior to Wednesday’s games, routed Tyler Junior College, 16-3, and has split four games with Hill College in their previous six games. They also swept Ranger College in four games, for a 7-4 record in their last 11 games.
MCC will also travel to the Houston area to play San Jacinto-North on Monday.