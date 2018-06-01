When the NCAA’s baseball regionals began Friday, McLennan Community College was well-represented.
At the Gainesville Regional in Florida, the Columbia Lions with MCC’s Griffin Williams played Florida.
Two former Highlanders in the Greenville, South Carolina, Regional. Noah McGowan is now a Buckeye for Ohio State, while the Auburn Tigers are the new team for Brendan Venter.
Finally, out on the West Coast at the Stanford Regional, the Baylor Bears count three Highlanders as their teammates. Cole Haring, Tucker Johnson and Collin Sharp are all wearing green and gold in the regional.
With all of the games completed, Columbia fell to the Gators, 13-5, and Ohio State was downed by South Carolina, 8-3. Auburn defeated Northeastern, 13-3, and Fresno State took down Baylor, 6-2.