The McLennan Community College softball team blanked Hill in a pair of home games on Wednesday. The Highlassies dominated both games, winning the opener, 8-0, before taking the second, 9-0.
Overpowering pitching was the story of the day for MCC. Victoria Vasquez hurled a two-hitter in the opening win, while Emily Klanika did her one better in the nightcap with a one-hitter.
Meanwhile, the Highlassies (15-2, 11-1) fattened their batting averages nicely. MCC scored in every inning but the first, and put the game away with a five-run fourth that was highlighted by a grand slam by Breanna Heredia.
Kaitlin Richards homered and drove in three runs in the equally dominant second win. Cassie Pavlas went 2-for-3, while Olivia Lantigua, Madison Hill and Brittany Montoya all smacked extra-base hits.
MCC’s next action will come Saturday at sixth-ranked and rival Temple College. The Highlassies and Lady Leopards are tied for the conference lead at 11-1.