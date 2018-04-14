They called it “Family Fun Day” at McLennan Community College’s Bosque River Ballpark. The school conducted the promotion in conjunction with a busy day of baseball and softball action at the complex, complete with giveaways for the fans.
As for that aforementioned MCC baseball team, it ensured that the “fun day” wouldn’t be just limited to the patrons.
The fifth-ranked Highlanders enjoyed a rollicking sweep of rival Temple College on Saturday, capping off the series win after splitting a doubleheader in Temple earlier in the week. MCC relied on some splendid pitching to claim Saturday’s opener, 4-1, before unveiling a hit parade in a 14-4 run-rule win in the second game.
MCC coach Mitch Thompson was pleased with the way his squad stayed locked in mentally against a solid Leopard team.
“When we started the day, (the message was) ‘We need to sweep, let’s go! This is what we do, we’ve got to get this done,’” Thompson said. “We won game one, and that’s what I said, ‘Hey, pat yourself on the back, but be hungry. Don’t get content.’ So to get three out of four this week against a good club, I think they’re going to have every opportunity of competing and getting in the tournament, I think they’ll get in there. So that’s a good (series) win for us.”
Come June, MCC sophomore catcher Josh Breaux figures to be an early-round pick in the Major League Draft. Breaux displayed his full range of eye-popping ability, including driving in all four runs in the opener and finishing with seven RBIs for the day.
This, despite injuring his thumb on a headfirst slide into second base early in the opener.
“Was that fun? Does the ball jump off that bat or what?” Thompson said. “That was fun to watch him swing the bat. He’s struggled a little bit and has been pressing a little bit, and teams have been pitching him so different than they throw everybody else. Finally, Temple attacked him a little bit, and he swung the bat really good today. It was fun watching it.”
Breaux went 5-for-5 with a home run, triple, a sacrifice fly and an intentional walk over the course of the twinbill.
From the start of the day, the first-place Highlanders (32-9 overall, 17-3 in conference) played with an aggression that sometimes bordered on fearless. MCC leftfielder Payton Grassanovits and rightfielder Thomas Santos were shaken up after wildly pursuing a couple of fly balls in the opener, though both players stayed in the game.
A coach always prefers his team play hard, and MCC’s grit paid off. The Highlanders got strong pitching from starting left-hander Grant Miller and reliever Nick Urbantke, as well as some defense that couldn’t have been more well-timed and beneficial even it had been crafted by Fitbit.
The game was scoreless until the bottom of the third, when MCC broke through with a run. Breaux cashed in on an RBI opportunity with a well-stroked single to left, giving the Highlanders a 1-0 lead.
Temple (24-17, 9-11) threatened to pop the cork on a huge inning in the fifth. Reid Hesse opened with a seemingly-innocuous dribbler down the first-base line for an infield single. The Leopards went on to load the bases with one out, but Miller dodged the bullet, Matrix-style. Temple’s Joey Orsak hit a screaming liner right at MCC second baseman Aidan Shepardson, who then flipped to shortstop George Calil covering second to double off the runner there to end the inning and keep the game scoreless.
“Defensively we can make plays, and we’ve got the ability to do it. Aidan caught that thing – the ball was well-struck,” Thompson said. “The double play was big to get us out of the fifth inning, no doubt.”
In the bottom of the frame, MCC gave itself some breathing room. After Dylan Neuse reached on a hit-by-pitch and Shepardson walked, Breaux sent a high fly ball soaring into the jetstream toward right-center. The ball just kept sailing, over the 405-feet sign just to the right of the batter’s-eye wall in center field for a three-run home run, Breaux’s 10th of the season.
“There’s several things you go back and look at throughout the game,” Thompson said. “The game got broken open because Aidan drew a walk to get Breaux to the plate, and then he hit the three-run home run. And (Shepardson) had to fight for that walk, so little things like that go unnoticed.”
Temple broke up Miller’s shutout attempt in the sixth. Anthony Flores punched a one-out single to center, and Jordan Monacey followed by pounding an RBI double to the wall in right, cutting the deficit to 4-1. A walk and an error later, the Leopards again found themselves in an enticing bases-loaded situation.
However, Miller delivered a gigantic strikeout of Breck Potvin for the second out, then Urbantke emerged from the bullpen to fan Hunter Torrez as well, snuffing out another Leopard threat.
Urbantke, a sophomore southpaw from Lorena, picked up a four-out save, striking out three of the batters he faced.
The Leopards struck first blood in the nightcap, taking a 1-0 lead when Potvin drew a leadoff walk from MCC starter Logan Freeman and later scored on a fielder’s-choice grounder by Monacey.
But that lead didn’t last long. MCC made a habit of putting crooked numbers up on the scoreboard, scoring four runs in the first inning, five in the second and four more in the third.
The Highlanders came out hacking, as the first five batters all drilled hits. That included an RBI single from Breaux, a run-scoring double off the right-field wall by Santos, and a two-run Keaton Milford single up the middle.
Shepardson highlighted the big second inning by cranking a two-run triple to the wall in left.
Freeman struggled with his command, and Thompson replaced him with reliever Connor Heffron in the third inning. Freshman Levi David closed out the game with a scoreless fifth.
Temple had its moments at the plate, but couldn’t keep pace with the free-swinging Highlanders. Former West standout Preston Macik had the noisiest connection for the Leopards with a two-run bomb off Freeman in the third.
That shot produced the final Temple runs of the afternoon, and MCC was able to celebrate a gratifying sweep. The Highlanders will face third-place Cisco next week, traveling to Cisco for a doubleheader on Wednesday before returning home for two against the Wranglers on April 21.
“Again, everything is right in front of us,” Thompson said. “The next two weeks are Cisco and Grayson, and those are our two biggest challenges right now for the conference championship, teams that have won a lot of games and have got good players.
“This is the fun time of the year. Now you’re just trying to get after it, and it’ll be really competitive the next two weeks.”