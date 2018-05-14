McLennan’s quest to make it to the NJCAA World Series may have come to an ignominious end in the sixth inning of the first game against Cisco in Grand Prairie.
The Highlanders had battled past Temple earlier in the day, 10-2, to advance to the final games against Cisco. MCC had to win both games in order to advance. MCC was ahead, 11-9, in the sixth inning, when an altercation at home plate resulted in both benches clearing. The coaches from both teams separated their players and the game was postponed, pending a ruling from NJCAA national office. Word finally came down with a double forfeit for both MCC and Cisco.
Because the Region V tournament was a double elimination contest, both teams were eliminated as a result of the forfeits. The teams are now awaiting word from the NJCAA as to which team would be allowed to advance. A decision is not expected until Tuesday. The ruling is based upon an appeal of the forfeiture by MCC.
MCC's baseball has been in win-or-go-home mode for most of the weekend. The Highlanders managed to stay alive by knocking Temple College out of the tournament Monday, 10-2, in seven innings.
MCC didn’t wait to score against their conference rivals, plating seven runs in the bottom of the first, highlighted by a Keaton Milford three-run homer.
Temple responded with two runs in the top of the third, but the Highlanders scored three more, including a Chase Sortor home run.
Tristen Bayless was the winning pitcher for MCC. Besides homers by Milford and Sortor, Dylan Neuse hit a triple.
The No. 13 Higlanders advanced to Monday’s game by defeating Midland Sunday night, 7-2. Daniel Cole was the winning pitcher for MCC and Brady Childress picked up the save.
McLennan opened the scoring with two runs in the second inning. After Thomas Santos and Griffin Paxton both walked, Nick Thornquist hit a single that brought Santos home. Paxton got to third on a wild pitch, George Callil walked and Neuse scored Paxton on a fielder’s choice.
The Highlanders added a score in the fifth inning, and two more in the top of the seventh.
Midland got on the scoreboard with two runs in the bottom of the seventh, but MCC added two more insurance runs in the top of the ninth to complete the day’s scoring.
Santos had a home run and three RBIs for MCC, while Josh Breaux hit two doubles.