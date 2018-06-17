District 9 has a history of producing powerful softball and baseball teams throughout the years.
But last year was one of the most memorable in recent seasons as the Lake Air Little League softball team capped a phenomenal season by winning the World Series in Portland, Ore.
Area teams hope to begin a similar run of success when the District 9 tournament begins Monday. Lake Air’s championship provided a lot of positive national publicity for Waco last summer and motivation for this year’s teams.
“Waco is always on the map with Chip and Jo (Gaines),” said District 9 administrator Eddie Burns. “But we’ve seen a lot of wins from Lake Air and also going back to the Midway softball teams. There’s always strong competition in our district from our softball and baseball teams.”
While the Midway softball teams have produced a long history of success at the national level, Lake Air delivered its breakthrough last season.
That team was coached by David Rodriguez, who has handed the reins this year to Michael Gonzales. Rodriguez witnessed remarkable chemistry on the 2017 world championship team and hopes this year’s squad can come together in similar fashion.
“I coached those girls for many years and I think the chemistry was there and we were able to keep it together,” Rodriguez said. “When you play that long and everybody gets along, it makes for a great experience. It’s a privilege to represent District 9.”
Several players from last year’s championship team are back, including shortstop-pitcher Aziyah Flores, corner infielder Vanessa Ramirez, and infielders Leah Aguilar and Serenity Cade-Williams. The returning players will make the jump from supporting roles to primary leaders.
“The girls from last year’s World Series team will be stepping up to be the leaders on this year’s team,” Rodriguez said. “They’ve been through the whole experience and this will be their year now. Leading the group will be Aziyah Flores because she has the arm, glove and bat to do it.”
The District 9 tournament will begin Monday in the major girls softball division at the Lake Air fields with Robinson facing Lorena at 6 p.m. and Killeen facing La Vega at 8 p.m. Lake Air and Midway will play Tuesday after receiving first-round byes.
In the 8-10 girls division, Robinson faces Lorena at 6 p.m. and Midway faces Killeen at 8 p.m. on Monday. Lake Air and West will play Tuesday after receiving first-round byes. In Junior Girls softball, West will play Robinson at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The 8-10 boys baseball tournament will begin Monday with Midway against China Spring in West. The 9-11 boys will begin tournament play Monday at the China Spring fields with Lorena facing Killeen at 6 p.m. and Midway against China Spring at 8 p.m.
In Little League baseball, Midway will play China Spring on Monday at 8 p.m. at Midway. West will host the Junior Boys tournament with Lake Air playing Robinson on Monday and Killeen against West on Tuesday.