Julius Keter comes by running naturally since his grandfather is Kip Keino, the legendary Kenyan who won the 1,500 meters in a famous race against Jim Ryun of the United States in the 1968 Summer Olympics.
Keter is also a fan of “Fixer Upper,” so running in the inaugural Silo District Marathon was perfect for him Sunday morning.
Running strong from start to finish, Keter won the marathon against a talented international field for the $15,000 first-place prize.
The event drew 6,000 entrants with total prize money of $88,000, a big purse which attracted runners from all 50 states and seven countries. While 3,150 competitors entered the 5-kilometer race and 2,150 runners signed up for the half-marathon, the marathon featured 750 entrants that included some top-shelf talent from across the world.
“Fixer Upper’s” Chip Gaines also ran his first marathon, which held great appeal to an estimated crowd of 18,000 that crammed into the Silos area beginning at 6 a.m. Gaines stood on a table wearing a tool belt with wife Joanna at the start of the race.
Profits from the event will go to the newly formed Brave Like Gabe Foundation, which is pursuing remedies for rare forms of cancer. Chip Gaines decided to organize the marathon after meeting Gabriele “Gabe” Grunewald, a professional runner who has been battling adenoid cystic carcinoma for a decade.
Grunewald was the women’s 5K winner, while McLennan Community College student Lester Sander won the men’s 5K.
“I think it’s for an awesome cause and it’s been a great event,” said Ryan Dohner, a University of St. Thomas cross country coach and one of the top finishers in the half-marathon. “The people here are extremely nice and uplifting. We just started cross country at St. Thomas, so I understand putting something on for the first time in a grass roots program.”
With his grandfather as his mentor, Keter has focused mostly on running half-marathons and 10-kilometer races throughout his career. But the native of Kenya will run the occasional marathon and proved that he could handle the 26.2-mile distance comfortably with a time of two hours and 16 minutes.
“This is my first marathon this year because I was injured last year,” Keter said. “When I came here, I hoped to do my best. I’m hoping to run in the Olympics (in 2020), so we shall see.”
Women’s marathon winner Shewarge Alene Amare also has a goal to compete in the 2020 Olympics for Ethiopia. Like Keter, she brought home $15,000 in prize money after coming in at two hours and 38 minutes.
“I’m so proud to be in the first marathon here and I’m so happy for the victory,” Amare said. “I entered the race two weeks ago. I’ll do some races and then go back to Ethiopia.”
Amare was joined by her older brother, Alene Emere Reta, who won the men’s half-marathon.
“It’s good for both of us,” Reta said. “We go to races together and we’ve won some. Today was our day. She won and I won.”
At 36 years old, Reta managed to hold off younger competitors for the $10,000 first-place prize that went to both the men’s and women’s winners in the half-marathon. The second and third-place finishers in the marathon and half-marathon also won prize money.
“I run professionally for the prize money, and this is good prize money,” Reta said. “I like Texas and the weather. It’s not cold, that’s the main thing. I’ve been running the half-marathon, 10K and 8K. Right now I don’t run the marathon because I’ve had injuries the past three years. But I’m getting better.”
After traveling to France to win the Paris Marathon last month, Betsy Saina won Sunday’s women’s half-marathon. The native of Kenya, who is now living in Beaverton, Oregon, had a special reason for coming to Central Texas.
“My sister lives in Killeen and she said you should visit me,” Saina said. “I just tried to have fun and see what Waco looks like. I tried to enjoy it and see the crowd. There was not a lot of pressure at all.”
Silo District Marathon: Men's results
Silo District Marathon: Women's results
