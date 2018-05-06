marathon
Buy Now

Julius Keter of Kenya won the men’s division in the Silo District Marathon on Sunday in downtown Waco with a time of 2 hours, 16 minutes. He is the grandson of Kip Keino, a celebrated distance runner.

 Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte

Julius Keter comes by running naturally since his grandfather is Kip Keino, the legendary Kenyan who won the 1,500 meters in a famous race against Jim Ryun of the United States in the 1968 Summer Olympics.

Keter is also a fan of “Fixer Upper,” so running in the inaugural Silo District Marathon was perfect for him Sunday morning.

Running strong from start to finish, Keter won the marathon against a talented international field for the $15,000 first-place prize.

The event drew 6,000 entrants with total prize money of $88,000, a big purse which attracted runners from all 50 states and seven countries. While 3,150 competitors entered the 5-kilometer race and 2,150 runners signed up for the half-marathon, the marathon featured 750 entrants that included some top-shelf talent from across the world.

“Fixer Upper’s” Chip Gaines also ran his first marathon, which held great appeal to an estimated crowd of 18,000 that crammed into the Silos area beginning at 6 a.m. Gaines stood on a table wearing a tool belt with wife Joanna at the start of the race.

Profits from the event will go to the newly formed Brave Like Gabe Foundation, which is pursuing remedies for rare forms of cancer. Chip Gaines decided to organize the marathon after meeting Gabriele “Gabe” Grunewald, a professional runner who has been battling adenoid cystic carcinoma for a decade.

Grunewald was the women’s 5K winner, while McLennan Community College student Lester Sander won the men’s 5K.

“I think it’s for an awesome cause and it’s been a great event,” said Ryan Dohner, a University of St. Thomas cross country coach and one of the top finishers in the half-marathon. “The people here are extremely nice and uplifting. We just started cross country at St. Thomas, so I understand putting something on for the first time in a grass roots program.”

With his grandfather as his mentor, Keter has focused mostly on running half-marathons and 10-kilometer races throughout his career. But the native of Kenya will run the occasional marathon and proved that he could handle the 26.2-mile distance comfortably with a time of two hours and 16 minutes.

“This is my first marathon this year because I was injured last year,” Keter said. “When I came here, I hoped to do my best. I’m hoping to run in the Olympics (in 2020), so we shall see.”

+1 
sil maration
Buy Now

Shewarge Alene Amare of Ethiopia wins the women’s marathon division in the inaugural Silo District Marathon race Sunday with a time of 2 hours, 38 minutes.

Women’s marathon winner Shewarge Alene Amare also has a goal to compete in the 2020 Olympics for Ethiopia. Like Keter, she brought home $15,000 in prize money after coming in at two hours and 38 minutes.

“I’m so proud to be in the first marathon here and I’m so happy for the victory,” Amare said. “I entered the race two weeks ago. I’ll do some races and then go back to Ethiopia.”

Amare was joined by her older brother, Alene Emere Reta, who won the men’s half-marathon.

“It’s good for both of us,” Reta said. “We go to races together and we’ve won some. Today was our day. She won and I won.”

At 36 years old, Reta managed to hold off younger competitors for the $10,000 first-place prize that went to both the men’s and women’s winners in the half-marathon. The second and third-place finishers in the marathon and half-marathon also won prize money.

“I run professionally for the prize money, and this is good prize money,” Reta said. “I like Texas and the weather. It’s not cold, that’s the main thing. I’ve been running the half-marathon, 10K and 8K. Right now I don’t run the marathon because I’ve had injuries the past three years. But I’m getting better.”

After traveling to France to win the Paris Marathon last month, Betsy Saina won Sunday’s women’s half-marathon. The native of Kenya, who is now living in Beaverton, Oregon, had a special reason for coming to Central Texas.

“My sister lives in Killeen and she said you should visit me,” Saina said. “I just tried to have fun and see what Waco looks like. I tried to enjoy it and see the crowd. There was not a lot of pressure at all.”

LINK: Full results for 5K, half-marathon and marathon runs

Silo District Marathon: Men's results

Source: http://www.wetimeraces.com/RacingSystems/Results/2018/SiloDistrictMarathon.htm#/race/QoTun/Marathon/results/

Name Age City Time
1 Julius Keter 29 New York NY 2:16:20
2 Rodgers Ondati Gesabwa 30 Guadalupe ZA 2:16:25
3 Christopher Chipsiya 43 Zacatecas ZA 2:18:41
4 Jarrett Leblanc 27 Jennings LA 2:22:10
5 Benjamin Meto 43 Georgetown TX 2:22:22
6 Ryan Miller 26 Midland TX 2:23:37
7 Travis Noble 42 Waco TX 2:33:03
8 Pete Estes 29 Little Elm TX 2:53:32
9 Merlin Elsner 43 Oakland MI 2:56:30
10 Elias Rutto 28 Grand Prairie TX 2:59:45
11 Peter Beauvais 56 Desoto TX 3:00:22
12 Jay Matlack 32 Kansas City MO 3:04:08
13 Brandon White 22 Killeen TX 3:07:06
14 Donald Quintana 34 Mandeville LA 3:09:06
15 Jason Ernst 44 Camrose AB 3:09:13
16 Jim Cleary 54 Austin TX 3:10:16
17 Blake Hazelwood 33 Centerton AR 3:14:23
18 Shawn Griffin 44 Nolanville TX 3:14:42
19 Kevin Cirilli 28 Washington DC 3:19:10
20 Travis McCathie 37 Richfield MN 3:19:37
21 Graham Williams 29 Brooklyn NY 3:19:50
22 Steve Maliszewski 46 Houston TX 3:20:09
23 Luke Wusterbarth 25 Hudson WI 3:21:39
24 Victor Palma 42 Crowley TX 3:23:24
25 Sean Lewis 50 Fair Oaks Ranch TX 3:23:41
26 Jason Logue 46 Clovis NM 3:27:04
27 Brad Candia 34 Boerne TX 3:27:39
28 Matthew Taylor 20 Baldwin FL 3:28:50
29 Chad Weaver 37 Nolanville TX 3:29:02
30 Bill Dobbie 58 St. Augustine FL 3:29:53
31 Alexander Menacher 25 Minneapolis MN 3:34:39
32 Chris Venicx 58 New Braunfels TX 3:35:47
33 Mathue Johnson 35 Hewitt TX 3:36:40
34 Tyler Spencer 27 Fort Worth TX 3:37:13
35 Orain Hibbert 31 Beaverton OR 3:40:17
36 Ruben Arredondo 42 San Antonio TX 3:42:38
37 Matthew Romeril 29 Edmonton AB 3:44:48
38 Darren Hackey 31 Billings MT 3:46:18
39 Danny Tharp 38 Columbia MO 3:48:19
40 Larry Stephens 56 Austin TX 3:50:13
41 Caleb Marcinkovich 43 Austin TX 3:52:05
42 Tim Nolan 50 Houston TX 3:52:20
43 Rick Johnson 55 Mckinney TX 3:53:20
44 Robert McElroy 51 Fort Worth TX 3:53:31
45 Brett Lebeau 43 Aurora IL 3:53:47
46 James Allen 35 Frisco TX 3:54:29
47 Marcos Vargas 38 Mckinney TX 3:54:29
48 Charles Kilgore 38 Carrollton TX 3:55:21
49 Brian Dumont 42 Wake Forest NC 3:55:36
50 Roy Martin 39 Robinson TX 3:55:48
51 Stephen Morrison 46 Calgary AB 3:55:56
52 Claudio Carrabs 43 Clio MI 3:56:42
53 David Murff 24 Austin TX 3:56:50
54 Wes Weaver 47 Roanoke VA 3:58:59
55 Jason Allen 32 Midland TX 3:59:00
56 Dave Yanchek 61 Cheyenne WY 3:59:02
57 Luis Rivera 54 Killeen TX 4:00:21
58 Wesley Christensen 26 Arvada CO 4:05:44
59 Kachy Gaytan 51 Waco TX 4:05:47
60 Michael Yates 35 Washington DC 4:06:21
61 Daniel Smith 32 Leesville LA 4:06:52
62 Cody Miller 32 Killeen TX 4:07:18
63 Cody Simmons 43 Hereford TX 4:07:46
64 Isaac Thompson 35 Snow Camp NC 4:08:16
65 Dustin Pearce 36 Midland TX 4:08:31
66 Daniel Hirst 28 Sanson NZ 4:08:45
67 Miguel Tovar 40 Little Elm TX 4:09:39
68 Phi Nguyen 37 Richmond TX 4:09:40
69 Julian Williams 30 Dallas TX 4:09:40
70 Robert Barnes 40 Midland TX 4:10:20
71 Blake Rulison 28 Killeen TX 4:10:45
72 Steve McGaughey 58 Lindsborg KS 4:10:55
73 Jason Wallis 42 Denver CO 4:16:16
74 Cameron Chandler 57 Heath TX 4:17:38
75 Jason Book 40 Harker Heights TX 4:18:19
76 Jordan Murray 31 Houston TX 4:18:23
77 Curtis Williams 54 Clio MI 4:18:57
78 Richard Cheng 41 Sugar Land TX 4:20:20
79 Terry Savage 60 Jamul CA 4:20:42
80 William Estel 28 Frisco TX 4:20:57
81 Andy Dillow 39 Brooklyn NY 4:21:04
82 Gary Moroney 51 Cypress TX 4:21:11
83 Thom Mercer 56 Brooks GA 4:21:56
84 Stewart Cooke 44 Lexington SC 4:22:21
85 Markus Schafer 35 Waco TX 4:22:22
86 David Strauss 49 Round Rock TX 4:22:58
87 Dakota Farquhar-Caddell 28 Woodway TX 4:23:39
88 Pierre-Max Labelle 32 Belton TX 4:24:07
89 Ed Steinkamp 53 Allen TX 4:24:09
90 Jon Cotton 44 Frisco TX 4:24:11
91 Juan Perez Alvarez 33 Suisun City CA 4:25:05
92 Alan Fairbanks 51 Shawnee KS 4:25:21
93 Neil Bealka 62 Woodway TX 4:27:06
94 Christopher Kalina 32 San Antonio TX 4:27:09
95 Jackson Henley 33 Cashmere WA 4:27:14
96 Kevin Koser 31 Crozet VA 4:28:44
97 Rocky Christenberry 54 Mount Vernon TX 4:28:54
98 Stephen Mburi Njoroge 28 Mexico 4:29:09
99 Kyle Green 33 Clarksville AR 4:29:21
100 Paul Marzen 34 Bethlehem PA 4:29:28
101 Nate Winn 34 Santa Clara CA 4:29:30
102 Daniel Freney 29 Plympton MA 4:30:15
103 Nathan Neely 40 Humble TX 4:32:35
104 Kevin Miller 28 Waco TX 4:33:29
105 Andrew Hilgenkamp 22 Waco TX 4:33:47
106 Cinco Winston 22 Boerne TX 4:33:50
107 Philip Ballmann 58 Waco TX 4:34:34
108 Tommy Jellinek 47 Orleans 4:35:12
109 Brian Citty 27 Dallas TX 4:35:19
110 Andy Elliott 39 Abilene KS 4:35:47
111 David Persson 53 Marietta GA 4:35:52
112 Matt Crain 52 Marion IL 4:35:55
113 Jackson Bollinger 20 Mansfield TX 4:36:16
114 Matt Jones 21 Bryan TX 4:36:33
115 Evan Smith 25 Garland TX 4:37:12
116 Brent Martin 45 Mansfield TX 4:37:14
117 Marc Price 38 Bremen GA 4:37:18
118 Lynn Calhoun 57 Boaz AL 4:37:38
119 Bryan Manbeck 41 Grove City OH 4:37:45
120 Mark Evans 67 Plano TX 4:37:52
121 Tim Montano 52 Mckinney TX 4:37:54
122 William McCunniff 33 Woodway TX 4:38:31
123 Mark McBryde 55 Mcminnville OR 4:39:30
124 Dan Davis 65 Eastham MA 4:40:48
125 Ronson Honeychurch 33 Harker Heights TX 4:40:55
126 Mark Ward 47 Chambersburg PA 4:41:24
127 Michael Gilkerson 47 Pace FL 4:41:34
128 John Davis 25 Harker Heights TX 4:41:49
129 Matthew McEuen 28 Forney TX 4:43:29
130 Brian Boyd 34 Placerville CA 4:46:39
131 Mark Livingston 72 Houston TX 4:46:58
132 John Hyak 59 Victoria TX 4:48:16
133 Williams Andrade 23 College Station TX 4:49:20
134 Steve Anthony 36 Mobridge SD 4:49:30
135 Nolan Fridley 35 Salem OR 4:49:32
136 Jared Noell 31 Keller TX 4:49:40
137 Andy Darcy 34 Montgomery TX 4:51:45
138 Stone Crandall 33 Woodway TX 4:51:46
139 Santana Gonzales Jr 52 Amarillo TX 4:51:55
140 Edward Mickelson 47 Pearland TX 4:52:09
141 Richard Evans 61 Beaumont TX 4:53:59
142 Mark Hurst 63 Lakeland FL 4:55:28
143 Brandon Hurst 32 Lewisville TX 4:55:29
144 Kyle Richardson 43 Spring TX 4:56:08
145 Aaron Rosetta 36 Gallup NM 4:57:22
146 Logan Hicks 24 Hannibal MO 4:57:31
147 Robert Pfeifer 49 Boerne TX 4:57:41
148 James Jennings 52 Orange TX 5:00:31
149 Ryan Caturan 36 Chicago IL 5:02:22
150 Clint Holsomback 29 Lufkin TX 5:02:40
151 Charles Rismyhr 32 Waco TX 5:02:47
152 Bill Lockwood 53 Frisco TX 5:03:35
153 Jesse Stamp 39 Lumberton TX 5:05:36
154 Kevin Franks 42 Macon GA 5:05:41
155 Brian Roy 44 Mount Juliet TN 5:06:13
156 Nate Miller 32 Nevada MO 5:06:24
157 Dennis Hall 32 San Angelo TX 5:07:17
158 Boone Downing 29 Wichita KS 5:07:59
159 Michael Andrus 43 Salt Lake City UT 5:08:46
160 James Davis 42 Oklahoma City OK 5:09:32
161 Jerry Tillock 48 Catoosa OK 5:09:53
162 Piotr Luda 48 Mckinney TX 5:10:25
163 Brian Murdock 27 Overland Park KS 5:13:33
164 Raymond E Beja 52 Bremen IN 5:14:07
165 Joshua Johnson 39 Oelwein IA 5:15:57
166 Weston Schultz 19 Spicewood TX 5:16:11
167 Scott Thompson 50 Sulphur LA 5:17:07
168 Brett Ballard 30 Knoxville AR 5:17:08
169 Ryan Wood 33 Denver CO 5:17:13
170 Brian Burtram 51 Stem NC 5:18:06
171 Drake Gaines 13 5:18:17
172 Bryan Crawford 39 Winchester CA 5:20:08
173 Paul McAuley 51 Houston TX 5:20:23
174 Helmut Granda 43 Cedar Park TX 5:20:28
175 Ralph Cunningham 55 Owasso OK 5:20:34
176 Bob Gaines 65 Waco TX 5:20:34
177 Bob Braun 42 Waco TX 5:20:34
178 Justin Grunewald 32 5:20:35
179 Blake Keathley 49 Pikeville KY 5:20:36
180 Andrew Gochis 20 Woodway TX 5:21:01
181 Duke Gaines 9 5:21:32
182 David McCall 38 5:21:48
183 Chip Gaines 43 Woodway TX 5:21:54
184 Sean Paben 40 5:22:13
185 Brock Murphy 38 5:22:14
186 Colden Golann 25 Camden ME 5:22:29
187 Brandon Jankoviak 34 Temple TX 5:22:42
188 Mark Chavez 46 Waco TX 5:22:45
189 Craig Russell 48 Harker Heights TX 5:28:13
190 Cory Lucas 43 Cypress TX 5:29:49
191 Gregory Febock 14 Maumelle AR 5:31:27
192 James McQueen 31 Portland OR 5:32:46
193 William Kelly 30 Houston TX 5:34:27
194 Peter Ellis 35 Waco TX 5:34:34
195 Jeremy Sharp 32 Saint Charles IL 5:35:59
196 Dawson Barksdale 31 Waco TX 5:36:01
197 Dustin Schelle 30 Fort Worth TX 5:37:18
198 Mark Wilson 30 Fife WA 5:40:47
199 Robert Dempsey 54 Magnolia TX 5:42:25
200 Nick Smith 27 Richardson TX 5:44:25
201 Jim Long 73 Round Rock TX 5:45:03
202 George Brown Jr 65 Houston TX 5:46:10
203 Jason Holmes 38 College Station TX 5:47:31
204 James Hansen 30 Keller TX 5:48:54
205 Jeff Sinclair 32 Basye VA 5:49:24
206 Adam Kramer 37 Wilmington DE 5:49:25
207 Ken Utzinger 68 Fort Worth TX 5:53:49
208 Brian Whitebread 37 San Jose CA 5:54:19
209 Scott Morris 46 Leander TX 5:54:25
210 Morgan Wesemann 21 Waco TX 5:55:33
211 Jeff Haslam 37 Waco TX 5:55:41
212 Albert Martin 30 Austin TX 5:58:21
213 Jon O Neil 63 New Albany IN 5:59:10
214 Chad Murray 41 Sylmar CA 6:01:04
215 Ken Whiting 62 Scotts Valley CA 6:04:21
216 Randal Ferguson 50 Corpus Christi TX 6:06:10
217 Larry Lawrence 61 Lakeland FL 6:09:57
218 Narendra Rana 42 Argyle TX 6:11:46
219 Rod Swords 59 Bedford TX 6:12:38
220 Jed Roberts 29 Hartselle AL 6:15:40
221 Henry Deleon 41 Woodbridge VA 6:15:54
222 Billy Jolly 57 Amarillo TX 6:16:05
223 Norman Dunham 63 Dayton TX 6:17:39
224 Carlos Contreras 47 Uvalde TX 6:17:50
225 Zachery Benavidez 24 Mission TX 6:18:31

Silo District Marathon: Women's results

Source: http://www.wetimeraces.com/RacingSystems/Results/2018/SiloDistrictMarathon.htm#/race/QoTun/Marathon/results/

Name Age City Time
1 Shewarge Amare 31 New York NY 2:38:15
2 Susan Tanui 33 Grand Prairie TX 2:40:02
3 Ladia Albertson-Junkans 32 Snoqualmie WA 2:41:52
4 Mary Akor 41 Hawthorne CA 2:46:23
5 Megan Skeels 44 Aledo TX 3:01:00
6 Ellie Pell 26 Interlaken NY 3:04:08
7 Magaly Soto 41 Arlington TX 3:04:27
8 Kristin Garcia 37 Fort Worth TX 3:04:55
9 Shana Welch 33 Strong AR 3:05:41
10 Cathie Delgado 43 Grand Prairie TX 3:15:00
11 Aimee Henley 30 Jonesborough TN 3:16:13
12 Lisa Holding Eagle 35 Dickinson ND 3:18:08
13 Monica Kirkpatrick 40 Tuscaloosa AL 3:20:44
14 Amy Johnson 33 Hewitt TX 3:24:02
15 Becky Stanford 33 Austin TX 3:26:23
16 Tiffany Dudley 35 Starkville MS 3:29:08
17 Sierra Binek 34 Beaverton OR 3:32:00
18 Amanda Price 17 Lake Jackson TX 3:32:05
19 Courtney O Dell 24 Chesterfield MO 3:37:58
20 Caitlynn Edon 24 Speedway IN 3:37:58
21 Victoria Nolan 33 Houston TX 3:38:41
22 Maria Martinez 41 Crowley TX 3:43:46
23 Sharon Houghton 36 Boulder CO 3:47:00
24 Lindsey Sanders 34 Fort Worth TX 3:48:33
25 Julie Williams 44 Pearland TX 3:48:51
26 Julia Vegas 32 Buda TX 3:51:12
27 Lisa Schwarz 31 Saint Louis MO 3:51:22
28 Maggie Broman 36 Deltona FL 3:55:09
29 Kathleen Moreau 32 Wichita Falls TX 3:57:04
30 Eva Contreras 43 Fort Worth TX 3:58:27
31 Erika Biehn 29 Smithfield UT 3:58:40
32 Lana Watwood 40 Boaz AL 3:59:07
33 Laura Marino 39 Houston TX 3:59:45
34 Erin Smith 36 Johnson City TN 4:00:29
35 Sadie Tucker 24 Enterprise AL 4:00:35
36 Darcie Startz 34 Richmond TX 4:05:48
37 Alisa Crawford 39 Winchester CA 4:08:32
38 Skevi Yoder 44 Houston TX 4:09:36
39 Emily Becker 39 Davenport IA 4:10:30
40 Julie Quinn 33 Houston TX 4:11:27
41 Kimberly Miller 29 Biloxi MS 4:12:01
42 Sarah Boehnlein 39 Lake Lotawana MO 4:12:30
43 Leslie Darden 33 El Dorado AR 4:13:15
44 Courtney Allen 24 Houston TX 4:13:26
45 Suzi Wurzbach 48 Plano TX 4:13:45
46 Katie Donatelli 51 Corona CA 4:14:44
47 Amanda Croteau 31 Whitney TX 4:15:18
48 Candis Layton 38 San Antonio TX 4:16:00
49 Jordan McEuen 32 San Antonio TX 4:16:01
50 Hollie Doucet 31 Austin TX 4:16:25
51 Katie Fritsche 34 Montz LA 4:16:29
52 Ellen Whitney 22 Valley Mills TX 4:18:06
53 Karen Whalen 53 Jacksonville FL 4:18:08
54 Suzanne Book 37 Harker Heights TX 4:18:20
55 Stephanie Franklin 44 Fort Worth TX 4:18:43
56 Brooke Sinnema 29 Manhattan MT 4:18:56
57 Joan D'Alonzo 58 Charles Town WV 4:19:28
58 Linda Boulanger 49 Rockwood ON 4:19:46
59 Aimee Vignocchi 36 Katy TX 4:20:56
60 Libby Hegi 40 Dallas TX 4:21:00
61 Cheyanne Eisenmann 20 Lake Jackson TX 4:21:27
62 Erin O'Donnell 30 Sykesville MD 4:21:45
63 Lindsey Wright 34 China Spring TX 4:22:29
64 Micah Hardke 39 Carlisle AR 4:22:51
65 Leann Davenport 56 Fort Worth TX 4:23:10
66 Samantha Bailey 26 Fort Worth TX 4:23:42
67 Angelique Nevarez-Fountain 41 Belton TX 4:23:55
68 Mckenzie Salazar 21 Pearland TX 4:24:34
69 Kaylin Olson 46 Pearland TX 4:24:36
70 Keli Brown 34 Van Buren AR 4:26:29
71 Brandy Brown 40 Montgomery AL 4:26:45
72 Emily Boone 20 Waco TX 4:27:13
73 Jennifer Mathews 33 Kingwood TX 4:27:43
74 Alaina Fairbanks 26 Garnett KS 4:27:54
75 Ramona Teter 57 San Antonio TX 4:27:57
76 Amy Silvia 43 Barrington RI 4:28:31
77 Deborah Fisher 28 Buda TX 4:29:22
78 Annelise Garcia 27 Austin TX 4:29:43
79 Kathy Cleary 54 Austin TX 4:30:38
80 Jessica Urban 32 West TX 4:30:48
81 Mindy Agne 26 Versailles OH 4:31:46
82 Jennifer Hayworth 35 Harrisburg OR 4:32:48
83 Brianna Cowin 24 Centralia WA 4:34:12
84 Laurie Lebaron 29 San Antonio TX 4:34:30
85 Jamie Bonniwell 35 Wimberley TX 4:35:35
86 Marydoskocil Wolf 55 West TX 4:35:50
87 Tara Huff 43 Sanford FL 4:35:51
88 Allison Sutphin 45 De Soto IL 4:35:56
89 Jill Denton 58 Clovis NM 4:36:25
90 Cynthia Tivis 31 Canyon TX 4:36:56
91 Rachel Harvey 35 Arlington TX 4:37:07
92 Meredith Brooks 34 Monroe LA 4:37:39
93 Megan Thornell 34 League City TX 4:37:39
94 Marti Moore 56 Wildwood MO 4:37:54
95 Deborah Hennig 30 Mountain Home TX 4:38:48
96 Colleen Winning 35 Labadie MO 4:38:58
97 Suzie Meier 43 Round Rock TX 4:39:14
98 Arizza Salido 34 Virginia Beach VA 4:40:12
99 Stephanie Fitzgerald 43 Godfrey IL 4:40:28
100 Valerie Twomey 32 Round Rock TX 4:41:48
101 Jackie Scherer 45 Littleton CO 4:41:55
102 Kim Sandman 42 Littleton CO 4:41:55
103 Rebecca Cantu 31 Mcgregor TX 4:42:44
104 Hallie Carter 35 Harrisonville MO 4:44:03
105 Amy French 36 China Spring TX 4:44:14
106 Rebekah Hood 22 Waco TX 4:44:15
107 Lindsey Banks 30 Chicago IL 4:44:23
108 Kiley Pearson 34 Kingston OK 4:44:35
109 Susie Leuthold 45 Odessa FL 4:44:52
110 Susan Frye 48 Hudson WI 4:44:59
111 Jennifer Davila 43 San Antonio TX 4:46:31
112 Jion Dietz 36 Flint TX 4:46:48
113 Alexis Quinn 24 Tampa FL 4:47:11
114 Sarah Cain 36 Harker Heights TX 4:47:52
115 Julie Hankins 61 Woodway TX 4:47:58
116 Erika Parker 49 Richardson TX 4:48:30
117 Allison Wilde 25 Gainesville FL 4:48:38
118 Michelle Marx 44 League City TX 4:48:44
119 Brittany Cotant 32 Birmingham AL 4:49:57
120 Jamie Brinkley 55 Mckinney TX 4:49:57
121 Becky McCathie 35 Richfield MN 4:50:49
122 Tracy Anderson-Haag 42 Blaine MN 4:50:50
123 Laurel Pell 22 Fulton NY 4:51:52
124 Delia M Taylor 39 Cypress TX 4:52:43
125 Celenna Saucedo 39 El Campo TX 4:52:59
126 Meagan Hogg 33 El Campo TX 4:53:00
127 Judith Itkoe 25 Las Cruces NM 4:53:46
128 Bethany Davis 34 Birmingham AL 4:54:16
129 Mitzi McCoy 50 Elizabeth CO 4:54:32
130 Anita Mann 37 Harker Heights TX 4:54:42
131 Brittany Tillman 30 Auburndale FL 4:55:29
132 Stephanie Demars 29 Apollo Beach FL 4:55:54
133 Sarah Smith 29 Cedar Park TX 4:56:37
134 Cheryl Ballard 53 Edmond OK 4:56:56
135 Alex Ballard 23 Edmond OK 4:56:56
136 Rachel Ballard 25 Edmond OK 4:56:56
137 Lillian Winnett 25 Addison TX 4:58:00
138 Vicki Serenil 54 Arlington TX 4:58:24
139 Julie Bridges 28 New Braunfels TX 4:58:29
140 Andrea Klussmann 49 Bremerton WA 4:58:30
141 Kelly White 39 Euless TX 4:59:08
142 Erin Horak 40 Euless TX 4:59:08
143 Tsao-Chuen Ku 51 String:Us TX 4:59:13
144 Briana Flores 31 Round Rock TX 4:59:24
145 Anai Leal 37 Hewitt TX 4:59:49
146 Ashley Alvarez 26 Fort Worth TX 4:59:58
147 Angie Fetrow 51 Escondido CA 5:00:04
148 Julie Hendrickson 49 Escondido CA 5:00:06
149 Amy Cornejo 37 Oceanside CA 5:00:07
150 Angela Duncan 44 Cypress TX 5:00:17
151 Louise Linihan 55 Edmond OK 5:00:25
152 Whitney Holt 32 Temple TX 5:01:12
153 Alison Brooks 25 Austin TX 5:01:15
154 Alex Dzierewienko 29 Oklahoma City OK 5:02:10
155 Leann Zubke 48 Spring TX 5:02:38
156 Katherine Belzowski 36 Gallup NM 5:02:39
157 Emma Toland 20 Marietta GA 5:03:11
158 Kate Huggins 38 Houston TX 5:03:27
159 Kathleen Moerland 60 West Olive MI 5:03:33
160 Kim Gray 43 Arlington TX 5:05:04
161 Jaime Franks 42 Macon GA 5:05:40
162 Jennifer Horton 43 Springfield MO 5:05:41
163 Kimberly Damm 42 Woodway TX 5:06:53
164 Jayme Taylor 22 Scottsdale AZ 5:06:56
165 Anne Sullivan 50 Overland Park KS 5:07:59
166 Kim Arnold 36 Allen TX 5:08:10
167 Adriana Cirianni 22 Bridgewater NJ 5:10:12
168 Michelle Downing 35 Blair OK 5:10:28
169 Karla Chavez 37 Blair OK 5:10:28
170 Marissa Shosh 20 Kennesaw GA 5:12:11
171 Beth Frazier 35 Athens TN 5:12:26
172 Taylor Strobel 27 Fort Worth TX 5:12:29
173 Summer Zavala 32 Clifton TX 5:12:44
174 Nicole Hutchison 30 Salem OR 5:12:56
175 Amber Arris 26 Carrollton TX 5:13:18
176 Emily Summers 32 Knoxville TN 5:14:14
177 Wendy Martin-Strength 41 Rio Rancho NM 5:14:29
178 Michelle Finn 35 Greeley CO 5:14:49
179 Marta Valenzuela 40 Conroe TX 5:14:49
180 Amanda Fizer 39 Daniels WV 5:15:23
181 Brittany Miller 19 Marble Falls TX 5:16:12
182 Grace Pruett 26 Waco TX 5:16:49
183 Elizabeth Mendiola 50 Crowley TX 5:18:47
184 Amy Billings 29 Athens TN 5:19:32
185 Laura Daleo 43 Mesa AZ 5:19:42
186 Sara Siefert 46 Noblesville IN 5:19:55
187 Summer Courvelle 33 Kountze TX 5:20:14
188 Melody Herring 47 Mckinney TX 5:20:23
189 Nicole Charbonneau 39 Gatesville TX 5:20:24
190 Kelli Keathley 45 Pikeville KY 5:20:36
191 Emily Paben 40 5:20:39
192 Ingaborg Broksas 30 Arlington VA 5:20:40
193 Kristine Harper 37 Dallas TX 5:20:47
194 Jennifer McElroy 41 Mckinney TX 5:21:07
195 Taylor Braun 23 Waco TX 5:21:47
196 Katahdin Benard 39 Killeen TX 5:21:56
197 Jaqulyn Benard 20 Killeen TX 5:21:56
198 Ella Gaines 11 5:22:01
199 Clarissa Nesmith 34 Cochran GA 5:22:11
200 Cassie Murphy 29 5:22:14
201 Anna Young 25 Camden ME 5:22:29
202 Sandra Johnson 59 Tyler TX 5:22:45
203 Janelle Picinich 35 Altus OK 5:22:51
204 Alicia Andrus 39 Salt Lake City UT 5:24:23
205 Emmy Gaines 8 5:25:00
206 Susan Martin 40 Belton TX 5:27:23
207 Phoebe Moore 22 Fort Worth TX 5:29:38
208 Angie Lucas 41 Cypress TX 5:29:49
209 Cathy Boldt 61 Lewisville TX 5:31:10
210 Susan Stokke 44 Harker Heights TX 5:31:20
211 Natalie Bizzell 30 Lubbock TX 5:31:41
212 Mika Polly 37 Lubbock TX 5:31:41
213 Sara Everly 34 Cypress TX 5:31:59
214 Danielle James 26 Fort Worth TX 5:32:15
215 Robyn Chalupa 37 Killeen TX 5:32:35
216 Toree McQueen 30 Portland OR 5:32:43
217 Amber Turner 37 Baxley GA 5:34:47
218 Melinda Sharp 31 Saint Charles IL 5:35:57
219 Lauren Lipscomb 31 Lindale TX 5:37:57
220 Kristin Selvidge 30 Athens GA 5:38:40
221 Vicki Harris 51 Rowlett TX 5:40:30
222 Christina Sipe 43 Olympia WA 5:40:47
223 Monica De La Rosa 29 Austin TX 5:40:55
224 Rebecca Edwards 48 Jonesboro AR 5:42:07
225 Shannon Hastings 30 Daphne AL 5:42:07
226 Susan Haag 52 Jacksonville FL 5:43:07
227 Janice Terry 49 Tyler TX 5:43:25
228 Nicole Rieken 24 Richardson TX 5:44:25
229 Shannon Moran 39 Magnolia TX 5:46:32
230 Michelle Weeks 53 Wagoner OK 5:46:44
231 Lisa Nichols 45 Broken Arrow OK 5:46:45
232 Haley Kelly 26 Houston TX 5:46:48
233 Dina Lule 40 Houston TX 5:47:01
234 Cat Schwartz 58 Puyallup WA 5:47:17
235 Janet Yoest 54 San Antonio TX 5:47:18
236 Claire McCann 30 Crowley LA 5:48:53
237 Vlyssa Sandoval-Jackson 34 Shiprock NM 5:50:09
238 Michele Febock 45 Maumelle AR 5:50:20
239 Brittney Chapman 21 Fulshear TX 5:50:52
240 Amy Carter 39 North Richland Hills TX 5:52:18
241 Michelle Falcon 42 Huntsville AL 5:52:41
242 James Falcon 46 Huntsville AL 5:52:43
243 Mary Kate Collins 35 Decatur AL 5:52:54
244 Jessica Evers 36 St Marys OH 5:52:56
245 Ange Cammell 39 Auckland AK 5:54:00
246 Celina Wrzesinski 25 Hewitt TX 5:55:17
247 Linda Reynolds 50 Arkadelphia AR 5:58:49
248 Kathryn Vinod 28 Grapevine TX 5:58:50
249 Linda Goss 55 Louisville KY 5:59:10
250 Janice Parker 41 Grapevine TX 5:59:57
251 Rachel Hoskins 32 Harker Heights TX 6:03:18
252 Tess Stockslager 32 Forest VA 6:04:10
253 Ann Merfeld 54 Clear Lake IA 6:08:32
254 Charity Schmitz 61 Hastings MN 6:08:32
255 Marla Hendricks 63 Woodway TX 6:08:34
256 Brenda Hornickle 61 Lakeland FL 6:09:39
257 Kelli Hall 50 Sherwood OR 6:10:06
258 Rebecca Tyra 32 Woodway TX 6:10:47
259 Elizabeth Culver 59 San Antonio TX 6:12:40
260 Stephanie Ackerman 49 Rancho Santa Margarita CA 6:13:18
261 Lara Wells 52 Coronado CA 6:14:30
262 Tiffany Gagnon 30 Ludlow MA 6:15:20
263 Carla Rose 46 Katy TX 6:15:32
264 Chelsea Williams 26 Killeen TX 6:15:37
265 Kasie Massey 23 Colorado Springs CO 6:16:05
266 Jacqueline Johnson 51 Hewitt TX 6:16:08
267 Sonia Mills 26 Waco TX 6:17:16
268 Crystal Lawson 36 Plano TX 6:17:24
269 Stacy Palmertree 33 Murphy TX 6:17:25

Tags

Recommended for you