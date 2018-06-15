The UIL announced the preliminary winners of the 2018 Lone Star Cup for Texas high schools Friday. The award, along with a $1,000 scholarship, is presented to six high schools in the state for accomplishments in various extracurricular activities.
The winners announced were Nazareth in Class 1A, Mason in Class 2A, Brock in 3A, Argyle in 4A, Prosper in 5A and Conroe the Woodlands in 6A.
In Central Texas, several schools were named in the top 25. China Spring ranked 19 in Class 4A. Little River Academy tied for 16th in Class 3A. Class 2A was represented by No. 4 Crawford, and Mart tied for 9th with De Leon and five other schools. Class A listed Abbott in a tie for 9th place with two other schools
The awards consider competition in the following areas: state and area marching band, tennis, team tennis, cross country, volleyball, football, swimming and diving, wrestling, basketball, soccer, golf, track and field, academis, one act play, softball and baseball.
The award is won by schools based on their overall team achievements in sanctioned UIL athletic and academic championships. Team sports for boys are baseball, basketball, football and soccer. Girls’ sports are softball and volleyball, as well as basketball and soccer. Individual sports for both boys and girls are cross country, golf, track and field, swimming and wrestling. Co-ed sports are tennis and team tennis. Non-athletic co-ed competitions are marching band, one-act play and the state academic meet.
Points are awarded to a school for winning their district in team sports and team tennis (4 points). A playoff berth earns 2 points and each playoff victory or advancement earns 2 more points. In individual sports, a first place finish in a state meet earns 10 points, second place earns 8, third is 6, fourth is 4 points and fifth place earns 2 points. In tennis, the team with the most match wins earns 10 points for 1A through 3A classes, while 4A through 6A earn 5 points.
In non-athletic competition, schools are awarded 4 points each for a district and regional championship, and the state meet is awarded points similar to the state points in individual competitions. The same is also true for marching band competition.
The one-act play in state meet gives a school 10 points for a first place finish, 8 points for a second place finish and 6 points for a third place finish.
The final standings will become final on July 2.