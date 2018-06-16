It was perfect for him. Braxton Ashcraft expected he’d go in the second round of the MLB draft. Once he got the call and expectation became reality, the Robinson senior was thrilled.
It’s the opportunity he was looking for.
“Like every other kid, it’s hard to believe it’s real, but I know it is and I’ve been looking forward to it every night,” Ashcraft said. “I’m looking forward to what can happen the next few years. I want to start working for my goal.”
Ashcraft plans to sign with the Pittsburgh Pirates and get his pro baseball career started. The right-handed pitcher certainly left his legacy in Central Texas as he was named the Tribune-Herald’s Super Centex Baseball Player of the Year for the second straight season.
For someone who was drafted 51st in the MLB Draft and will be playing professionally right out of high school, it was hard to go with anyone else. In his senior season as a Rocket, Aschraft continued to dazzle. He finished 11-1 on the mound with 103 strikeouts and an ERA of 0.896.
The district MVP also got things going on the offensive side with a .391 batting average, 26 RBIs, 33 runs scored and 18 steals.
Initially, Ashcraft planned on playing right down the road from Robinson at Baylor.
“I talked to Coach Rod when I committed, and he said if you get drafted high he’d drive me to sign my contract. That speaks to the Baylor coaching staff and what they want for kids.”
Baylor head coach Steve Rodriguez congratulated Ashcraft as he’s expected to sign with the Pirates for $1.4 million. For Ashcraft, the signing bonus is too big to pass up.
“I had talked to the Baylor coaches about looking forward to helping them win a national championship,” Ashcraft said. “That’s not the way it turned out, but I can live with that. You have to do what’s best for yourself.”
Coach of the Year: Brian Slater, Clifton
Merely a week removed from advancing to the Class 3A state championship game, it’s all still sinking in for Brian Slater. The Clifton head baseball coach, and 2018 Super Centex Coach of the Year, is still finding the words to describe what was a truly magical season.
“It was an unbelievable experience,” Slater said. “It was a once in a lifetime kind of deal for us and the kids. I know they were disappointed right when the season ended. Hopefully, like myself, they’re going to look back on the season in the coming weeks and coming months and realize how special of a year they had and what kind of achievement playing in the state championship game.”
After stopping by the Trib offices on Wednesday for some pictures, Slater was headed back to Clifton for a celebration with the team. Then, they’d all put the trophy in the trophy case next to some of the Cubs’ other baseball gold gloves in the hallway of the gym.
Slater couldn’t help but smile when he said that the trophy would look nice there for a while. It will most definitely bring back memories of the record-setting season this was as the Cubs advanced to the state tournament for the first time in program history.
Clifton had already won all six of their elimination games when it squared off against Kirbyville in Game 3 of the regional finals in Jacksonville. After seven innings of hard-fought play, Slater couldn’t think of anything else to do but drop to the ground when the Cubs won the contest to punch their ticket to state.
“It was pretty exciting. The kids were ecstatic,” Slater said. “They were looking forward to going to Round Rock. Most of the time they sleep on the way home, but there was no sleeping on the way home from Jacksonville. When we got back to Clifton at 1:30 in the morning, the whole town it seemed like was waiting on Main Street for us to come through town. It was a moment you’re not ever going to forget.”
Newcomer of the Year: Mason Brandenberger, Clifton
Mason Brandenberger was just hoping that he would be able to play a little bit when he made the varsity squad this season as a sophomore. Granted, he probably would have played varsity ball a year ago had he not dislocated his right pinky.
Nonetheless, in his first year on varsity, Brandenberger surprised even himself with all that he accomplished. He was named the district’s Defensive MVP after he went 8-3 on the mound with 108 strikeouts and an ERA of 1.80. At the plate, Brandenberger hit .375 with 13 doubles, five triples and a home run with 23 RBIs and 28 runs scored.
“I didn’t expect to be here,” Brandenberger said, standing in the Trib offices after being named the Super Centex Newcomer of the Year. “I didn’t expect to be doing all this stuff.”
Brandenberger earned the start in the state championship game, and his first six pitches were what every kid dreams of throwing from the mound on that stage: six strikes, two strikeouts.
“I didn’t expect to do that at all,” Brandenberger said. “The week before I couldn’t find the strike zone and then going and doing that. I knew I was doing pretty good. I just had to keep it going.”
Like his coach, Brandenberger will never forget the Cubs’ dogpile in Round Rock the day before. The players had talked about if they would dogpile if they won or not. Once Hunter Ringo ran out of the dugout, there was no other option.
“Hunter is a big man,” Brandenberger said with a laugh. “He came out there and form tackled Carter (Guinn). Then everybody else jumped on top of Carter. It was pretty special. We got to do it on Dell Diamond, too.”
With two years left at Clifton, Brandenberger knows this year’s run to the state championship has set a great foundation for his time left as a Cub. But the bar hasn’t just been raised for Clifton’s baseball program.
“It’s an expectation now,” Brandenberger said. “Now you know that you have that chip on your shoulder. (With baseball) we’re losing six seniors, or eight seniors, but now you’ve got to take that into your own hands and be a leader and step up and have other guys step up too and make the next two seasons memorable as well. (And) it hypes everybody else up thinking, ‘OK, we did that in baseball.’ Our athletic director is the football coach. He’s thinking now it’s our turn to do it in football, too.”
SUPER CENTEX BASEBALL TEAM
|Player of the Year: Braxton Ashcraft, Robinson
|Coach of the Year: Brian Slater, Clifton
|Newcomer of the Year: Mason Brandenberger, Clifton
FIRST TEAM
|C
|Koby Smith
|Sr
|Crawford
|IF
|Chase Keeton
|Jr
|Valley Mills
|IF
|Dylan Chapman
|Sr
|University
|IF
|Hunter Schreiber
|Sr
|Mart
|IF
|Clayton Stewart
|Sr
|Midway
|IF
|Alec Brem
|Sr
|Lorena
|OF
|Mason Brandenberger
|So
|Clifton
|OF
|Riley Lambert
|Sr
|Midway
|OF
|Jarek Rozyskie
|Sr
|West
|DH
|Kyler Martin
|So
|Mart
|UTL
|Tyler Kaluza
|Jr
|West
|P
|Braxton Ashcraft
|Sr
|Robinson
|P
|Will Rigney
|Jr
|Midway
|P
|TJ Rumfi eld
|Sr
|Temple
|P
|Carter Guinn
|Sr
|Clifton
|P
|Jered Davenport
|Sr
|Lorena
|P
|Kolby Clark
|Sr
|Bosqueville
SECOND TEAM
|C
|Matthew Urbanovsky
|Sr
|Abbott
|IF
|Tanner Sepulveda
|Jr
|Bosqueville
|IF
|Landry Bruce
|Jr
|Crawford
|IF
|Jacob Bright
|Sr
|China Spring
|IF
|Couper Cornblum
|Jr
|Midway
|IF
|Caidon Livingston
|Jr
|Lorena
|OF
|JJ Davis
|Jr
|Midway
|OF
|Payton Spell
|Jr
|China Spring
|OF
|Jayson Shanafelt
|Sr
|Valley Mills
|DH
|Jace Navarro
|Jr
|Valley Mills
|UTL
|Edgar Rodriguez
|Sr
|Clifton
|UTL
|Hunter Pope
|Sr
|Abbott
|P
|Jordan Rogers
|So
|Robinson
|P
|Jackson Berry
|So
|Midway
|P
|Brayden Bradley
|Sr
|Groesbeck
|P
|Hayden Landrum
|Sr
|Midway
|P
|Timothy Brummett
|Sr
|Bosquevile
|P
|Tanner Smith
|So
|Riesel
HONORABLE MENTION
|Brandan Brown, Sr, Abbott; Matthew Pevehouse, So, Abbott; Nolan Kaska, Sr, Abbott; Will McClellan, So, Bosqueville; Bray Bird, Sr, Bosqueville; Jacob Bravo, Jr, Bosqueville; Jaxson Pitts, Jr, China Spring; Hunter Owen, Sr, Frost; Mark Smith, Sr, Groesbeck; Thomas Couch, Sr, Hubbard; Braden Smith, Sr, Lorena; Hunter Jones, Jr, Midway; Midway; Jimmy Carpenter, Sr, Riesel; Jay Bennett, Sr, Riesel; Justin Bahajak, So, Riesel; Chandler Dodge, Jr, Riesel; Collin Dieterich, Jr, Riesel; Steven Searcy, Jr, Riesel; Mason Cooper, Robinson; Robert Villa, Jr, Robinson; Chris Morrow, Jr, Robinson; Peyton Powell, Jr, Robinson; Cooper Buxkemper, So, Valley Mills; Elijah Degrate, So, Valley Mills; Cody McNair, So, Valley Mills; Benton Mattson, Jr, Vanguard; George Eichenberg, Sr, Vanguard; Tanner Haney, Sr, Waco High; Ruben Torres, Sr, Waco High
First-team profiles
C: Koby Smith, Sr., Crawford
Hit .479 with 21 RBIs and 17 runs scored.
IF: Chase Keeton, Jr., Valley Mills
The district MVP scored 55 runs and had 40 RBIs as he hit .514 on the season with nine doubles, six triples and six home runs.
IF: Dylan Chapman, Sr., University
Hit .444 on the year with 10 extra base hits for 15 RBIs with a .514 on-base percentage.
IF: Hunter Schreiber, Sr., Mart
The 16-2A Defensive Player of the Year hit .429 and stole 22 bases.
IF: Clayton Stewart, Sr., Midway
The 8-6A Defensive Player of the Year hit .286 with 12 RBIs and 20 steals for the Panthers.
IF: Alec Brem, Sr., Lorena
Brem finished with 20 RBIs as he hit .450 with a .582 on-base percentage.
OF: Mason Brandenberger, So., Clifton
District’s Defensive Player of the Year hit .375 with 13 doubles, five triples and a homer to go along with 23 RBIs and 15 steals.
OF: Riley Lambert, Sr., Midway
District 8-6A MVP crushed two home runs, 10 doubles and six triples for 26 RBIs as he finished hitting .365 on the season. He also had 36 steals.
OF: Jarek Rozyskie, Sr., West
Scored 30 runs to go with 35 RBIs and a .402 batting average.
DH: Kyler Martin, So., Mart
The 16-2A Offensive Player of the Year hit .491 with a .611 on-base percentage and a .709 slugging percentage.
UTL: Tyler Kaluza, Jr., West
The district MVP hit .383 with 39 runs scored and 31 RBIs.
P: Braxton Ashcraft, Sr., Robinson
Went 11-1 on the mound with 103 strikeouts and an 0.896 ERA. The district MVP hit .391 with 26 RBIs and 18 steals.
P: Will Rigney, Jr., Midway
The 8-6A Pitcher of the Year compiled a 10-2 record in 74.2 innings pitched with 117 strikeouts and an 0.72 ERA.
P: TJ Rumfield, Sr., Temple
Went 5-2 on the mound for the Wildcats with a 1.39 ERA to go with a .477 batting average and 33 RBIs.
P: Carter Guinn, Sr., Clifton
Put together a spotless 9-0 pitching record for the Cubs with a pair of saves, 59 strikeouts and an 0.979 ERA. The district’s offensive MVP hit .346 with 27 RBIs and 18 runs scored.
P: Jered Davenport, Sr., Lorena
Went 10-1 on the mound with a 1.95 ERA and 82 strikeouts.
P: Kolby Clark, Sr., Bosqueville
Went 9-1 on the season with an ERA of .870. In 56.1 innings of work, Clark struck out 92.
