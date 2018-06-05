Robinson High School’s Kendall Simpson and Crawford’s Koby Smith have been named the 2018 winners of the Dave Campbell/Hollis Biddle scholarships.
The Tribune-Herald instituted the Campbell/Biddle scholarships in 2005 in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the Super Centex Football Team.
Simpson compiled a 3.8 grade point average at Robinson and made academic all-state in volleyball in 2017. She was academic all-district in volleyball and soccer for three years.
As the captain of Robinson’s soccer team, Simpson was a two-time all-district player. Simpson also made all-district in volleyball and was a 2016 Super Centex pick.
Simpson will continue her soccer career at Concordia University in Austin where she plans to major in behavioral sciences. Robinson soccer coach Danielle Hughes recommended Simpson for the Campbell-Biddle scholarship.
“Kendall has never settled with being the best on the team or being at the top of her class,” Hughes said. “She has always wanted to be even better. Because of this, I believe Kendall’s positive impact on those around her will continue to expand as she gets ready to enter college and the next phase of her life.”
Smith compiled a 4.0 grade point average at Crawford and attained perfect attendance all four years. He was also a Vacation Bible School leader for three years and umpired youth baseball.
Smith excelled on the field as he made the Super Centex first-team defense as a linebacker in 2017 and was District 7-2A’s most valuable player. He made second-team all-state in Class 2A and was an academic all-state choice.
Smith also starred for the Pirates’ baseball team and was a regional qualifier in powerlifting and in the discus. He’s planning to attend Texas Tech and major in animal science.
“Koby has played an integral role in the success that Crawford has been a part of in the four years he’s been in high school,” said Crawford principal Monte Pritchett in a letter of recommendation for the scholarship. “Koby is very active and involved in his community, school and church.”