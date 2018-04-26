Malori Brown thought it was a prank call. But as the conversation continued over the phone back in January, she realized it was the real deal. And that’s when she and her mom started to freak out.
The China Spring junior is one of 25 finalists across the country for the U.S. Army-Pro Football Hall of Fame Award for Excellence.
“It means everything because it means all the hard work that me and my family have put into it is finally paying off,” Brown said. “It means that the recognition I’ve worked so hard for has finally come around.”
The Brown family started to freak out even more when they found out that Mike Singletary — former Baylor Bear, pro football Hall of Fame linebacker and Chicago Bears legend — would be coming to Waco to present her with the award.
“My mom’s really into the (San Francisco) 49ers,” Brown said. “It was a really huge honor and excitement to meet Mike Singletary.”
The Award for Excellence program highlights the achievements of student-athletes across the country. Open to all sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States, finalists were determined based on athletic, academic and civic achievements.
“I think it’s really big,” Singletary said. “I think it’s pretty amazing for anyone receiving this type of award, this type of recognition, particularly from the Hall of Fame and the Army. They’re great organizations built on excellence. It’s pretty cool.”
Brown is a Junior Olympic National Qualifier in riflery, among the top 30 junior shooters in the nation.
“I just thought about, trying to picture her expertise and aiming and shooting,” Singletary said. “I just thought, ‘Wow. That’s got to be pretty disciplined.’ It’s a tremendous amount of focus to be able to do that and then be a tremendous student at the same time.”
The next step for Brown will be in August when she heads to Canton, along with the other finalists, as they will all be honored during the 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week Powered by Johnson Controls.
They will first attend the Hall of Fame Game between the Baltimore Ravens and Chicago Bears on Thursday, Aug. 2. Then on Saturday, Aug. 4, the finalists will be hosted at a special luncheon at which the winner will be announced and awarded a $2,500 scholarship. Later that evening, all 25 finalists will attend the Enshrinement Ceremony for the Class of 2018 – Bobby Beathard, Robert Brazile, Brian Dawkins, Jerry Kramer, Ray Lewis, Randy Moss, Terrell Owens and Brian Urlacher.
“This whole time (my mom) was like, ‘You know this is all about me, right? Because I get to meet the football players,’” Brown said with smile. “She’s a really big football fan.”