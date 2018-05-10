The UIL State Track and Field Championships is annually the single-biggest event involving Central Texas high school athletes each year, in terms of sheer numbers.
Here are six local athletes/relay teams who could have a golden sunset to their seasons.
GIRLS
Gentrye Munden, Blum: Anyone who has been on the opposite side of a volleyball net from Munden knows how high she can rise. Her season-best leap of 5-10 in the high jump is five inches better than any competitor in Class 1A, and ranks third in the state among all athletes.
Camille Ward, Crawford: The junior’s ascent to becoming one of the top pole vaulters in all of Class 2A has been steady. She’ll go into the meet as one of the favorites along with Woodsboro’s Skylar Hall, as both have cleared 11-10 this year.
Tashundra Reeves, Mexia: After finishing second at last year’s state meet in the shot put with a then-personal-best 41-6, she’s hunting for gold this time around.
BOYS
Davion Bynuam, Cameron Yoe: The junior zipped to personal-best times of 10.64 in the 100 and 21.69 in the 200 at the Region III-3A meet, so he’s peaking at the right time.
Ivan Solis, McGregor: Solis should help the Bulldogs score big in the 3A team chase, as the senior tries to medal in both the 1,600 and 3,200.
La Vega 4x400 relay: The Pirates own a proud sprinting tradition, and their season-best clocking of 3:17.90 ranks second in Class 4A coming into the meet, behind only Tatum (3:16.70).