HUNTSVILLE — After winning the area team title, the Connally girls track and field team felt good about their chances of getting several athletes to state.
The Lady Cadets delivered, qualifying a pair of relay teams and their top 400 runner at the Region III-4A track and field championships. Connally’s 4x100 and 4x400 squads both advanced, as did freshman Talayssia Sanders with a second-place finish in the 400. Talayssia is the younger sister of former Connally state champion and current BU athlete Tontyana “TT” Sanders.
Robinson’s Jordan Anglin won the regional title in the 400 in a clocking of 58.15.
La Vega junior Montierra Warren landed in Austin on her descent in the triple jump, as she won the regional title with a best of 39-51/2.
Lorena’s Jacey Moore claimed a state berth by taking second in the girls’ discus, throwing 116-7.
On the boys’ side, Connally’s Tylon Johnson repeated as regional champion in the discus with a toss of 156-8. He’ll return to state, where he finished seventh among 4A throwers last year.
China Spring senior Bryce Girard took second in the boys 3,200 to advance to state. The Tarleton State signee put together a strong race and finished in 9:56.10, behind only Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s Eli Peveto (9:47.66).
Another meet goes to ‘Dogs
Another meet, another win for the McGregor boys track and field team.
The Bulldogs dashed to the Region III-3A championship Saturday at Midway, following up victories at both the district and area meets. McGregor scored 70 points and advanced five entries to the state meet – the 4x100 and 4x200 relays, which finished second and first, respectively, as well as seniors Ivan Solis (second in both the 1,600 and 3,200) and Wyatt Allison (first in the high jump at 6-4).
Cameron Yoe’s Davion Bynuam clocked winning times of 10.64 and 22.09 to win gold in both the 100 and 200 and move on to Austin. Bynuam also teamed with Iverson Westbrook, Zakorian Spikes and D.J. Daniels for a gold medal in the 4x100 at 42.34 seconds.
Troy’s Alex Falcon flew far in the shot put, throwing 48-113/4 for the regional title.
Among the girls at the meet, McGregor’s Chaney Heiner claimed silver medals in both the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles races to punch her ticket to Austin. Whitney’s Madi Montgomery won gold in the 300 hurdles, clocking a personal-best 46.18.
Clifton’s Sutton Finney cleared 10-3 in the pole vault for second. Cameron Yoe’s Zakara Bryson was a double state qualifier, taking first in 100 and second in 200.