At its essence, track and field is an individual sport. Save for relays, each athlete is responsible for his or her own event, so the idea of teamwork can sometimes get lost.
However, when every individual takes care of their own business, the collective result can be pretty great.
At McGregor, they’re proving just how great. In truth, the Bulldogs are lapping the field.
At the District 19-3A track and field meet earlier this month, McGregor won the boys’ team title by 135 points, racking up 226 points in its various events. The story wasn’t much different at last week’s area meet, as the Bulldogs won by a 92-point margin and qualified 12 entries for this weekend’s Region III-3A meet at Midway.
“It’s a fun group,” McGregor head coach Todd McCauley said. “They’ve been fun since seventh grade. They really love track, and they love to compete. That’s the thing. After workouts, they’ll sit up and they’ll race each other again. They’ll compete with whatever they can do at all times.
“It’s a very blessed group of athletes, very hard-working, really have done some incredible things over the years and we’re hoping more is in store for them.”
That’s right – the competitive juices flow just as freely at the Bulldogs’ practices as they do on meet days. Given the talent on hand, McCauley said that the competition is thick just to land a spot on the relay teams.
Beyond that, the Bulldogs just enjoy pushing each other – and then barking about it after, naturally.
“Every time we do a 150 or a 250 or a 300 (-meter workout), we always go against each other and try to compete. It makes us better,” said senior four-year letterman Tayvon Thompson, who will race in the 100-meter dash and the 4x100 and 4x200 relays at regionals. “Most of the time, I try to beat them all. It’s a good group of guys, a fast group, so it’s kind of hard to beat them all.”
Ivan Solis is a mile-logging machine who owns the McGregor school record in the 3,200 (9:52.20) and was a four-time state qualifier in cross country. He said that the sprinters don’t usually challenge him to any race longer than a lap.
“I’m the only distance runner now, so I don’t really have anybody to race,” Solis said. “It’s mainly all them. They’re always trash-talking each other.”
“Some of them say they would beat me, but they don’t ever run against me,” he added with a laugh.
It doesn’t take an observer long to realize that the jawing is all in good fun. The McGregor athletes joke around with one another, but they also support each other, too.
“We’re all friends out here, like family,” said Blake Ladyman, a senior who qualified for regionals in the wheelchair 100, 200 and shot put.
Ladyman’s points count in separate wheelchair division, but the Bulldogs consider him as just one of the guys. He’s as competitive and state-focused as every other athlete on the track.
“It gives kids like me who can’t run the ability to do track and do what they want to do,” said Ladyman, who is looking to qualify for state for the first time since his freshman year of 2015.
McGregor’s dominance spans all manner of specialties – from the sprints to Solis’ distance running to the jumps and throws.
Solis is hoping to advance at three different distances, in the 800, the 1,600 and the 3,200. If that happens, he figures he’ll have to make a choice of his top two for state, since all three finals are on the same day.
“I want to qualify in all three for sure, but once I make it there, I’ll have to see what I do,” said Solis, who has signed with Southern Arkansas, along with his girlfriend, McGregor senior Isabella Chavez. “If I qualify in all three, I think I’ll choose my best two, see how I come out in the state rankings and stuff. If it were (over) two days, I’d do all three at state, but it’s not.”
In addition to Thompson and Solis, McGregor has three other four-year lettermen. Wyatt Allison was sixth at state last year in the high jump and has cleared a Central Texas-leading 6-8 this year. He’ll also compete in the triple jump at regionals. Johnathan Phenix, a football signee for the University of Houston, has been dealing with a hamstring injury all season but is working his way back into shape and plans to help out on the relay squads at regionals. Another runner, Enrique Medina, suffered a season-ending injury and is serving as team manager.
The rest of McGregor’s boys regional qualifiers include Keilen Hicks, Ismael Salas, Victor Figueroa and Michael Irons in the relays and Cooper McCauley in the discus.
“We try to run a complete track program and we have a complete team,” Todd McCauley said. “In the 17 events, we qualified 15 different events for area. We qualified in 12 events for regionals. … We’re very, very fortunate that the McGregor Bulldogs love track.”
Given all that wide-ranging talent, McGregor should be one to watch in the team standings at state next month. Last year, the Bulldogs sent all three relay teams to state along with a pair of individual qualifiers, and finished 11th with 21.5 points.
McCauley knows that if all hits right, the Bulldogs could be in the running for the trophy, but he prefers to keep a lid on that prospect. “I don’t like talking about that at all,” he said, smiling. “I think they know.”
McGregor will have some talented athletes to replace next year, including college signees Phenix, Solis, Irons (Cornell football) and Thompson (McMurry track and field). Yet the puppies coming up are already nipping at the heels of the veterans.
When McCauley looks ahead, he sees a horizon tinged with the radiant shine from gold medals galore.
“I think the younger guys are ready to take the torch from these guys, and hopefully these guys bring the torch pretty high,” he said.