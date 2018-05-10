Taro Johnson was already guaranteed a spot to state. He was comfortably in second place at the regional meet, but Johnson desperately wanted to get another jump in. His triple jump coach, Ricky Torres, wanted his senior to save his legs, but later decided to let Johnson take his final jump.
When he thinks back to that moment, Torres can’t help but laugh. Because Johnson won the regional meet with his final jump, a personal best of 45-5.
“I like that he wanted to get out there and compete,” Torres said. “It gave him that little edge going into Friday. That’s good for him confidence wise. I was happy for him and proud as can be.”
While his coach recounted the moment he punched his ticket to state, Johnson stood a few feet away laughing and shaking his head.
“I told you so,” Johnson said with a smile. “It felt good, though. It felt good.”
Johnson hasn’t been jumping long. When he started his sophomore year, he wasn’t all that interested in it. Johnson just did it for the sole purpose of proving that he could do it.
“He picked up on it and realized that he could be pretty good at it,” Torres said. “He’s very analytical. He spends a lot of time after practice looking at film.”
Triple jump isn’t what it looks like to the casual fan. Athletes don’t run, break out into a short skip and then jump into the pit. Instead, they sprint down the runway, jump off one foot, let’s say the left foot, land again on the left foot, jumps to the right foot and then launch into the sand pit.
Hence the name triple jump.
Those three jumps are called phases. The first phase is left to left. The second is left to right. The third is right to sand. These phases should all make an equal rhythm. It shouldn’t sound like “pat-pit-pat” but “pat-pat-pat.” Key to this is the second phase.
“It’s a rhythm. It’s the hardest phase to get,” Torres said. “We spend a lot of time trying to work that second phase with foot placement, leg angles. There’s a lot that really goes into it. Every day when the kids come out to practice, we film them with an iPhone. We slow-mo it so that way they can get a better idea of where they’re going off.”
Tuesday afternoon at Paul Tyson field, Johnson is putting in a short workout. He’s doing enough work to prepare but not too much work to drain any strength before state on Friday. Also, for someone who tore his meniscus and has patella tendinitis, he needs to save his knees.
Johnson starts a few feet behind the board, runs about three steps, and focuses on that first phase. After a few jumps, he places one of his tennis shoes around the spot on the runway where he should land to begin his second phase. And a few jumps later he gets something else out of his bag to mark where his third phase needs to begin.
“I like the technical part of it,” Johnson said. “I don’t have explosive speed. I’m not a bouncing athlete. I get it with my technique.”
When the time came to get some full speed run throughs in, Johnson backed up to the end of the runway. He ended those few attempts in the sand pit maybe half of the time.
His attention to detail got the better of him. If he didn’t land where he thought he should for a phase, he stopped. Of course he won’t do that in Austin. But this is the final hour, one of the last times he can perfect his craft before competing against the best in the state.
“In practice I get to put it all together,” Johnson said. “I don’t have to rely on my athletic abilities to be able to triple jump. If you have the technique, it just happens.”
He makes it sound easier than it really is. Especially when Johnson can’t get his inner critic to be quiet when he jumps in meets. His brain is always working, figuring out where he should land, what angle he should take off in order for maximum measurements.
“I don’t clear my head,” Johnson said. “While I’m at the beginning of my approach, my head is full. Everything is there. While I’m running it’s, ‘You have to do this. You have to do that.’ While I’m jumping, when I take that first step, my mind clears and I just jump.”
Nearly three months ago, Johnson would never have imagined that he’d still be practicing, preparing for the state track meet. In the Corsicana Gene Bullard Relays on March 2, Johnson jumped a 41-10. His best jump came March 23 at the Aledo Bearcat Relays when he finished first with a 44-9.25.
Johnson then came in second at district (44-2.25) and area (43-2.75) before he went off for his personal best to win regionals.
“The beginning of the year we probably didn’t see me going to state because I wasn’t doing well,” Johnson said. “My knee was hurting. Whenever I just ran, I was able to do it. I kept getting better. I started the year around 41-feet, 42-feet. But I knew I could get this thing.”
After he won regionals, Johnson’s teammates pulled out his chair for him at dinner and called him “Champ” all the way home. It didn’t sink in that he made it to state until the following Monday.
“One of my friends was like, ‘Oh my gosh, you made it to state,’” Johnson said. “In football, I wasn’t the best. My athletic ability, everybody sees it but they’d say, ‘You won’t do this. You won’t do that.’ But then you can find something that’s actually for you.”