Methodist Children Home’s track and field team garnered four state titles at the TCAF State Meet last weekend in Springtown.
Sir Dautrel Bible was the biggest point scorer for the Bulldogs, as he won both the 100 (in 11.63 seconds) and the 200 (in 22.73) while running a leg on the gold-winning 4x100 relay team (45.07). Also running on that squad were Damonte Walker, Kendrick Woodrow and Tayshawn Slaughter. Additionally, Bible took home a silver in the long jump, going 19-4.
Slaughter won the title in the 300-meter hurdles at 44.86, while Dremon Bible took second in the 110-meter high hurdles at 17.98.