AUSTIN — Jhobe Smith was still nervous despite the gold medal around his neck and the first place award in his hands. He ran his guts out for McGregor, almost literally, as he vomited by the medical tent seconds before he posed for a picture with his golden teammates.
If you would have asked him in the morning, Smith wouldn’t have thought he would run Friday afternoon at the UIL State Track and Field Championships. Even if you’d have asked him two hours before the start of the 3A boys 4x200 meter relay, he still wouldn’t have thought he’d run.
But after anchor leg Tayvon Thompson pulled up at the end of the the sprint relay, a race in which McGregor also won gold, Smith was told he was going to run anchor for the Bulldogs in the 4x200.
“I was definitely nervous when the coach told me I needed to run,” Smith said. “I went to the wrong place at first because I was so nervous. Too much thinking. When I got out there, they talked to me and said they’d help me get the lead. Once I realized where he was when he gave me the stick, I went and did it.”
In lane five, McGregor had the lead by the first handoff and kept it the entire way. Keilen Hicks, who started things off out of the blocks, got things started for the Bulldogs.
“I was just nervous because all year we’ve been doing real good in the 4x200,” Hicks said. “We broke the school record and regional record. We wanted to break the state record, but plans change. We got the gold.”
McGregor finished with a time of 1:27.91, just shy of the 3A state record of 1:26.31 set by Dallas Life Oak Cliff in 2017.
It was the second relay victory of the day for the Bulldogs as McGregor won the sprint relay with a time of 42.15. Thompson ran in that race.
“I couldn’t let my teammates down,” Thompson said. “They do a lot. All I have to do is run straight and finish. ... We came in all year wanting to do this. We did it. As you can tell, we did it.”
Helped along by the 40 points earned from the two relays, McGregor came in second as a team at state.
Shortly before the running events began, Blum’s Gentrye Munden and Aquilla’s Rylee Hennig were engaged in a jump-off at the 1A girls high jump. They were the only ones left. After failing to clear 5-5, the jump-off began. After another attempt each at 5-5, the bar moved down to 5-4.
With only one attempt at it, Munden missed it, but Hennig — who stands only 5-4 — cleared it.
“It feels awesome,” Hennig said. “Honestly I didn’t think I would medal, let alone get first. I’ve gotten 5-2 at two of my meets. Now, 5-4 is my personal best.”
The two practice at the same field, as Blum and Aquilla are only 30 minutes apart. Munden, the senior, told Hennig, the freshman, how proud she was of her as the two talked about their time together this season with some pretty shiny state bling around their necks.
“Honestly I was just like, ‘Trust in the Lord. You can do it. Don’t overthink it,’” Munden said. “My last jump, I actually overthought it a little bit. It happened the way it was supposed to. I’m proud of myself that I got a silver and am not going home empty handed.”
That was also the mindset of Mexia’s Tashundra Reeves who, as she looked down at her silver medal, smiled and said it was better than not getting anything.
“I felt great,” Reeves said. “I feel like I could have done a lot better, too.”