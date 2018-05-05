As Celia Holmes entered the final stretch of the 1,600 meters, those in the stands at Panther Stadium rose to their feet and applauded. No one was within 200 meters of Holmes, yet their cheers urged her to faster and faster speeds as she reached the finish line.
The gold was already won. But the TAPPS state record of 5:06.69, that Holmes set a year ago, was on the line. Holmes finished with a time of 5:06.20, once again setting a state record as she won another gold medal.
“It’s crazy. It’s been accumulated over the years,” Holmes said. “It’s really fun to get that. I’ve really wanted to lead this year, not only for my team but for the teams around me. I feel like I did that this year.”
Holmes also won gold in the 3,200 meters and the 800 meters at this weekend’s TAPPS state track meet. In the 3,200, Holmes broke the state record of 11:13.24 (that she set in 2017) with a time of 10:56.55. She beat the field by more than a minute. In the 800 meters, she won with a time of 2:20.67.
“I enjoyed the 3,200 meters a lot,” Holmes said. “I finally broke 11 (minutes) which was really exciting. I also enjoyed the 800 (meters), getting to compete. I enjoyed the mile getting to run my last race.”
Holmes’ three gold medals this weekend bring her state gold medal total to 14. When asked about all of those accomplishments, she quickly turned the focus to next year where she will run cross country and track at Baylor.
“I think humility is a big deal to me,” Holmes said. “Next year will be a tough spot. I’m going to have so much fun competing. I’m just staying humbled and realizing there are so many amazing runners. I’m just happy to be a part of it.”
While Holmes was a must-watch at the state track meet over the last few years, she hopes her legacy goes beyond the state records she set and the gold medals she won.
“I hope that it’s just not about wins and losses but that it’s formed a culture for those competing in longer distances, to show them that regardless of the competition, you need to keep pushing,” Holmes said. “Set goals for yourself constantly. Get out there and try your best.”
Holmes wasn’t the only big winner on Saturday from Central Texas. The Reicher boys’ 4x100 meter relay won gold with a time of 43.62.
“All four of them ran really well,” Reicher head coach John Ryan said. “They executed the handoffs great.”
Dion Miclat ran the first leg, Ben Brittain was second, Bryce Dorton was third and Damion Wilson was the anchor. Miclat stepped in for Bradley Bass who was unable to run due to a hamstring injury.
Miclat got things off to a good start and Brittain got the lead down the back stretch, while Dorton and Wilson each extended the lead.
“This is their best time, a PR (personal record), a season best,” Ryan said. “They’ve been building up to this all week.”
This season, Reicher has run the sprint relay seven times. This is only the third time this combination has run together.
“They just put it all together at the right time,” Ryan said. “They did such a great job. I’m proud of them.”