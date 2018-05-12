AUSTIN — Justin Sawyers had the lead when he took the handoff. Heading into the final curve, though, Sawyers fell back to third. As La Vega’s anchor leg in the mile relay entered the home stretch, he went to the outside and started to kick. Sawyers found another gear and laid it all out on the track as he passed both runners in front of him with 50 yards to go and never looked back to give the Pirates the gold in the Class 4A mile relay.
“This was something special,” Sawyers said of how he finished his leg. “It means something to me. This is my last year. I’m a senior. I did what I could to get my team up on the podium.”
La Vega’s time of 3:17.34 was enough to hold off Tatum, which finished in second place with a time of 3:18.18, Saturday at the UIL State Track and Field Championships.
“First leg got out really fast the first 200,” Jeffrey Nickerson said. “He made his move. Got the baton to second leg and he did a really good job. We moved up from fourth to third. Then third leg came around and made some moves. Fourth leg came on and brought it home.”
With the win, the Pirates already have their sights set on next season. Sawyers is the only senior on the relay. La Vega’s alternate this year is a freshman. Add him to the mix of junior Deoveyea Jackson, sophomore Nickerson and junior Quintaveon Mason, and the Pirates have a good shot at repeating in a year’s time.
At least that’s how Mason put it when he said “Oh, we’ll be back.”
Shortly before La Vega’s dramatic finish, the Blum girls’ mile relay had a big finish of their own. A year ago, the 4x400 relay team set a Class 1A state record with a time of 4:10.09. All but one of those girls returned in 2018.
Harley Scott got things started and was the first around the track to hand it off to Madison Rowland, who kept the lead for Blum. With Happy closing the gap, Emma Rodriguez powered through the final 200 meters to regain some separation. Anchor leg Gentrye Munden took off, but Happy wouldn’t give up without a fight. Happy’s anchor leg came close, but Munden powered through the final stretch to clinch the win. When she crossed the finish line, Blum not only won the gold but also set a new 1A record with a time of 4:08.30.
“It was a great feeling being able to run with them this last time,” Munden said. “It’s great going out on a high note. Getting the new record was awesome.”
The gold medal in the mile relay was the second the afternoon for three of those girls — Scott, Rodriguez and Munden — as they also won the 4x200 meter relay at 1:47.77. Behind the points racked up with the relay victories, the Blum girls won the 1A state meet for the second consecutive year. Their team total of 49 edged Rocksprings with 46.
“It’s hard work, determination and a lot of heart,” Munden said.
Also snagging a pair of golds on Saturday was Iredell junior Morgan Whitfield. As a sophomore a year ago, Whitfield advanced to state in the 110 meter hurdles and won.
He defended his title in the 110 hurdles with a time of 14.59.
“I was just focused when I got in the blocks,” Whitfield said. “I knew I couldn’t jump and that I had a good shot of winning it. It’s just another race is what I told myself. If I do what I do, I knew it could turn out good for me.”
And it did. After he finished, he only had an hour before he competed in the 300 meter hurdles. While he prepared for that race, he entrusted his 110 gold medal to his coach. During that hour, he went to the practice track, sat down and tried to catch his breath before taking some practice jumps over a few hurdles. Then it was time for the 300.
He didn’t compete in the event a year ago after suffering a knee injury during basketball season because there was no way he could condition himself for a race as grueling as the 300 hurdles.
This year, though, was his time to snag the gold in the event and he did just that in 39.90 seconds.
“I’m kind of shocked right now, honestly,” Whitfield said. “I knew if I did my own thing that I would place good. It’s starting to set in now.”
With a grand total of three state gold medals now in his possession, don’t expect Whitfield to get complacent. He’s already thinking about defending his titles next year.
“Now I’m pushing for the record in the 110s,” Whitfield said. “I want to hold the titles until I graduate. I don’t want to get beat. That will push me really hard.”
Minutes before Whitfield ran his second race of the day, Abbott’s Rachel Kallus won her 300 hurdles race with a time of 47.02. It was all about redemption for the sophomore who tore her hamstring the week of the state meet last year but still ran and placed seventh.
“This is a dream come true for me right now,” Kallus said. “I had to start eating better over the offseason because my eating habits were horrible. I’m watching my lifestyle more than last year. I put the gold in front of other stuff.”
Like eating Oreos.
“Some Saturdays I eat two Oreos with peanut butter and I’m like, ‘OK, that’s enough,’ ” Kallus said. “Now (the diet) is over. We’re going to an ice cream place right after this.”
