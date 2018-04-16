Vanguard boys’ tennis is sending three teams to the TAPPS 4A state tournament semifinals Tuesday at Waco Regional Tennis Center.
The team consists of freshmen with one sophomore. The sophomore, Trey Cofer, is teamed with James Merchant in doubles. They won their first round game, 6-0, 6-1, and won their second, 6-1, 6-0. They face Dylan Hofman and Ashwin Guru from Midwaqy Trinity school in the seminfinals.
Erik Knolls and Karch Knoll advanced to the semifinals by blanking their respective opponents in the first round, 6-0, 6-0. Erik won his second round, 6-1, 6-0, while Karch won his, 6-0, 6-0. Karch will play No. 1 seed Bobby Clark of Lake Country Christian and Erik will play Liam Wedge of Lake Country.
The second doubles team of Langston Wade and Ethan Marsh lost in the first round in Monday’s competition.
The semifinal games begin at 9:30 a.m. with the finals at 12:30 p.m. The players are competing for team and individual titles. Lake Country Christian School won last year’s state title, with Vanguard placing in second.