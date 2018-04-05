Vanguard’s tennis team won the boys’ TAPPS 4A District tournament title. The girls’ team took fourth. It is the boys’ third title in a row.
The state championship tournament will take place in Waco on April 16-17, and Vanguard will have four spots in the tourney. Freshman Erik Knoll was district singles champion, while Karch Knoll, also a freshman, was boys’ singles finalist. The boys’ double champions were sophomore Trey Cofer and freshman James Merchant. Also qualifying for state was the boys’ doubles fifth place team of freshmen Langston Wade and Ethan Marsh.
Freshmen Sarah Emerson and and Amanda Bailey placed fourth in the team standings.