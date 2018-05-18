COLLEGE STATION — Colton Fowler said he doesn’t even remember the final play of the match, but it will forever be etched into Iredell history. With the Dragons up 5-4 over Sanderson in the third set on the match point, the two mixed doubles tandems exchanged volleys before Ally Johnson slammed a shot between her two opponents to seal the state title for Iredell, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4, over Sanderson’s Stefanie Lozano and Hunter Truesdell.
The minute her shot went unanswered, Johnson jumped in the air and embraced Fowler in a bear hug as she screamed, “State champs!”
“I’m feeling shocked, amazed. It’s super exciting,” Johnson said with a smile. That last point kept going to deuce. We kept fighting for it. I was like, ‘OK we have to turn it around.’ And that’s what we did.”
A year ago, Fowler and Johnson became the first Iredell tennis players to advance to the semifinals at the state meet. On Friday in College Station, the two surpassed that mark with their gold medal finish. A week ago, before Iredell’s state qualifier pep rally, Fowler said the goal for him and his partner wasn’t just to advance to state. They’d already done that. Instead, the goal was to win state. Mission accomplished.
“It still hasn’t hit me yet,” Fowler said merely minutes after receiving his gold medal. “It’s still feeling pretty great.”
After Fowler had celebrated with Johnson on the court, the Iredell head tennis coach Bill Kammerer was embraced in hugs from his two champions. What a way for him to go out as this year is his final year to coach tennis.
“It means a lot to send him out this way,” Fowler said. “It’s still pretty sad that he has to go this year because I’m a junior and I won’t have him next year. It’s a great way to end it, and I couldn’t ask for more.”
Added Johnson: “He’s been my coach and is kind of like a father figure. He’s my history teacher. He’s been coaching me since sixth grade. It’s sad but it’s bittersweet.”
The gold medal marks the second UIL state bling Fowler has picked up this week. On Tuesday, as a member of the Dragons’ golf team, Fowler earned a bronze.
“It’s been a great week with a great group of people,” he said. “Having teammates like this that aren’t only teammates but are great friends makes it really enjoyable.”
For Johnson, the gold hopefully sets the tone for next week’s girls state golf tournament in Austin.
“I’ve got to rest up,” Johnson said. “I need to drink a lot of water and attack this next tournament.”
Hours before the Iredell duo won the state title in 1A mixed doubles, Groesbeck’s girls doubles team of Hannah DeFriend and Josie Wells claimed the silver medal in 3A action when they dropped 4-6, 2-6 to the girls doubles tandem of Reagan Doyle and Kylann Griffith of Vanderbilt Industrial.
“This year our goal wasn’t to make it to state but to get a medal at state,” DeFriends said. “That was our whole goal. Being in state last year helped our nerves. We knew the whole atmosphere. Everyone watching you is nerve wracking.”
The duo, who started playing together last year when DeFriends was a freshman and Wells was a junior, advanced to state but lost in the first round a year ago. While winning a medal was their main goal, finishing the season with gold was the ultimate way to go out.
“It’s not the best feeling,” Wells said. “I would have liked to end with gold, but I’m very grateful for making it this far.”