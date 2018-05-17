COLLEGE STATION — A pair of Central Texas doubles teams will compete for gold medals at the UIL State Tennis Championships on Friday at Texas A&M University.
Groesbeck’s girls doubles tandem of Josie Wells and Hannah DeFriend punched their ticket to the state final with a pair of wins in the Class 3A tournament on Thursday. Wells and DeFriend opened their run with a quarterfinal win over Brock’s Macie Dehnsich and Kylee Laverty, 6-2, 6-1.
That pushed the Goat duo on to the semifinals in the afternoon, and they kept up their sharp play. Wells and DeFriend dispatched Leonard’s team of Alyssa Davis and Kinley Speir, 6-3, 6-2, to advance on to Friday’s final.
They’ll play for the 3A title at 10 a.m. against the Vanderbilt Industrial team of Reagan Doyle and Kylann Griffith.
This marks the second state appearance for Wells and DeFriend, who will look to add another chapter to Groesbeck’s rich state tennis tradition.
The other Centex team to advance to the state final was Iredell’s mixed doubles team of Ally Johnson and Colton Fowler. The Iredell squad first knocked off Sterling City’s Dain Copeland and Brooke Rauch in the quarterfinals, 6-3, 6-2, before bumping off a team from Nazareth in the semifinal.
Johnson and Fowler will play for the state title at noon Friday.
Iredell had nine state qualifiers in all. The boys doubles team of Micah Wellborn and Garret Fletcher won their opening match but fell to a squad from Knippa in the semifinal to finish as a bronze medalist. The Dragons’ Kassie Newton lost her opening match in the girls singles draw, as did the girls doubles team of Savanna Potter and Alexas Gephart, and the mixed doubles duo of Kyra Coffell and Alex Argott.
Crawford was another busy school at the state tournament, with eight qualifiers. However, all four of the Pirates’ doubles teams suffered defeats in their quarterfinal matches. That included Anne Williams and Joe Edwards (mixed doubles); Haley Vaughn and Ana Maddox, and Blair Brunson and Taylor Westerfeld (girls doubles); and Jackson Reynolds and Hogan Hall (boys doubles).
Robinson’s Casey Voss and Noah Wingate opened state with style, picking up a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Luis Ramos and Justin Moore of Andrews in 4A boys doubles. However, Wingate and Voss were stopped in the semifinals by Kash Adams and Chase Daniell of Wills Point.
Wingate made state all four years at Robinson, including as a singles qualifier in his three previous trips. He was the 4A silver medalist as a sophomore and junior.
Robinson’s other state qualifier, Megan Litton, dropped her quarterfinal match in girls singles to Abilene Wylie’s Analeah Elias, 6-0, 6-4.
In Class 3A, Groesbeck’s Colby McWhorter suffered a 6-2, 6-0 loss to Brady’s John Marshall in the boys singles quarterfinals. Also, Cameron Yoe’s Houston Harris made a quick exit against Corpus Christi London’s Sara Humpal in girls’ singles, falling, 6-0, 6-1.