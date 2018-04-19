CORSICANA — Crawford High School will need to use a bus rather than a van to travel to the UIL state tennis championships next month.
Crawford qualified a total of eight players for state at the Region III-2A Tennis Championships, going 16-3 in its matches. It’s the biggest group that the program has ever taken to state.
“It’s been an exciting week,” Crawford coach Jeff Coker said.
The mixed doubles team of Joe Edwards and Anne Williams won gold with a 7-5, 6-1 win over Courtney Parsley and Jase Bell of Mount Enterprise in the regional final. It marks the second straight state appearance for Edwards and Williams, who finished second at regionals last year.
In an all-Crawford girls doubles final, the duo of Haley Vaughn and Ana Maddox topped Blair Brunson and Taylor Westerfeld, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3. Amazingly, it’s the first season for Vaughn, the Super Centex Volleyball Player of the Year, to play tennis.
Despite the loss in the final, Brunson and Westerfeld also qualified for state by winning a playback match against Centerville’s Camryn Earley and Delaney Wood.
Also, the boys doubles team of Hogan Hall and Jackson Reynolds picked up a silver medal to move on to state. Reese and Spencer King of Woden knocked off the Crawford duo in a hard-fought, three-set final, 7-6 (12-10), 5-7, 6-3.
The state tennis meet is slated for May 17-18 at Texas A&M University in College Station.
At the Region III-3A tennis meet in College Station, tradition-rich Groesbeck sent the girls doubles team of Hannah Defriend and Josie Wells on to state, as that tandem won gold.
Groesbeck’s Colby McWhorter also will return to state, this time in boys singles, after capturing the silver medal. Last year, McWhorter reached state in doubles.
Cameron Yoe’s Houston Harris won a playback match in girls singles to punch her ticket to state.