The power put on display by Rogers in the batter’s box was just too much for West to handle. The Lady Eagles had not one, not two but six home runs Friday night in their 18-6 run-rule victory over the Lady Trojans to clinch the bidistrict title.
“We just need to work hard in the offseason,” West head coach Guyla Smith said. “We did a lot of good things. We improved a bunch all year. We just need to keep working hard in everything we do.”
West used three different pitchers in the top of the first inning as the Rogers’ bats started the game red hot. The speedy Itati Arizona led things off for the Lady Eagles with a single and scored from second off an RBI single by Jenna Lazarow. Lazarow didn’t stay on base for long as Kylie Huhman knocked her home with a home run over the center field wall. Two batters later, it was Madison Matamoros’s turn to join the homer party as she hit a solo shot to plate four runs for Rogers in the opening frame.
But that early deficit didn’t mean the Lady Trojans resorted to hanging their heads and counting down the outs until the game ended. Instead, West fought back. The Lady Trojans scored a run in the bottom of the first as Mia Pokluda scored from third despite being caught in a rundown.
After Rogers scored another run in the top of the second, West answered in a big way to cut the Lady Eagles’ lead to one. It was the Lady Trojans’ turn to knock a home run out of the park when Halley Maler hit one over the left field wall to score two.
West didn’t score again until the fourth inning off another home run, this one a solo shot by Kayleigh Hannah.
Meanwhile, Rogers exploded for six runs in the top of the fourth inning to get some separation from the Lady Trojans. Huhman had an RBI single to right field to score Arizona before a single by Matamoros scored two more. With two outs in the frame, Meghan Malcik stepped to the plate and smashed a double deep into the outfield to plate a pair of runs.
Rogers scored their final three runs in the fifth inning. That’s when the Lady Eagles brought back the home runs as Lazarow and Huhman each had back-to-back bombs to put three runs on the board in the top of the fifth.
Rogers led by 10 entering the bottom of the fifth with the run-rule in place, but West wasn’t about to let the game end too quickly. Pokluda led things off with a single and advanced to scoring position off a wild pitch by Huhman. She scored soon after off a double to left field by Claire Simmons. Simmons then crossed home plate off a well-placed double in right field by Kasey Wolfe.
“We didn’t give up,” Smith said. “I had them look at the scoreboard and said, ‘Look, we scored every inning but two. That’s one of the best games we’ve actually played this year.”
The home run party continued for Rogers in the top of the sixth as Kasey Nix hit a three-run homer before Huhman cranked her third bomb over the outfield wall of the night.
Huhman finished 5-for-5 at the plate with three home runs and six RBIs.
The loss Friday night ended the season for a young Lady Trojan team with two freshmen, 12 sophomores, two juniors and two seniors.
“Hopefully it’s a good experience,” Smith said. “Hopefully they don’t like the hurt whenever you lose. And we want to build on that and work hard.”