Midway softball coach Ed Trochim knows it’s been said a time or two, but sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good.
With two outs and a runner on third, Midway was plenty lucky when the 23rd-ranked Pantherettes laid down the suicide squeeze bunt that turned out to be the game winner in a 1-0 victory over San Angelo Central on Tuesday night.
In a game deadlocked in a scoreless tie, Caroline Rowatt led off the bottom of the sixth with a single to right field, Midway’s second base hit of the night. After swiping second, Rowatt advanced to third off a sacrifice bunt by KK Trochim.
Once Jazmine Gendorf stepped to the plate, she laid down a bunt right in front of the catcher on the first pitch she saw. Meanwhile, Rowatt was sprinting full speed ahead toward home.
“Caroline was at third, and I know she’s fast,” the Midway head coach said. “I knew if Jaz could get a bunt down that Caroline could beat it out. I told her that she was going no matter what. Really, we got lucky because the catcher dropped the ball.”
That was the only run the Pantherettes (18-4 overall, 12-1 in District 8-6A) were able to plate as their offense never really took off against San Angelo Central. Midway was retired in order the first four innings of the evening before sending four batters to the plate in the bottom of the fifth.
“We didn’t put on an offensive display today,” Trochim said. “Their pitcher pitched good. I’m not taking anything away from her because I thought she pitched excellent.”
While Midway’s offense sputtered, the Pantherettes’ defense kept San Angelo Central off the board. Tatum Seith started in the circle for Midway before Gendorf took the reins two-thirds of the way through the second inning.
From there, Gendorf didn’t allow a hit while striking out nine.
“Jazmine has done that for two years,” Trochim said. “She’s just a war horse. She’ll go out there and throw as hard as she can for as long as she can.”
Gendorf only saw four San Angelo Central hitters reach first base during her time in the circle as she walked one, but two reached off of errors.
“I told the girls that it’s very seldom you see somebody make more errors than the other team and win,” Trochim said. “We didn’t put the ball in play enough to make them make any mistakes.”
Almost a month ago when these two teams met, Midway prevailed, 11-1. With only one game left on the regular-season schedule before the playoffs begin next weekend, Trochim hopes his team learned the value of being prepared for every game.
“You’ve got to come ready to play every single game,” Trochim said. “Midway and Belton are the two teams in this district that everybody wants to beat.”
Speaking of Belton, the Tigers are tied alongside the Pantherettes at the top of the district standings at 12-1. San Angelo Central is in third.
If Midway and Belton each win on Friday, the two teams will play a tiebreaker for the district title Saturday morning.