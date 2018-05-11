Damiana Longo swung through one up-and-in pitch with the bases loaded.
The Lorena leadoff hitter was ready the second time she saw it.
Longo drilled a high fly ball that rode a stiff wind out to left field and easily left the field at the Waco ISD Spring Sports Complex for a grand slam. That got the Lady Leopards off and running to an 8-0 victory in the opener against District 17-4A Rival China Spring, and they feasted on Lady Cougar mistakes to take the nightcap, 13-2 in six innings, and sweep the best-of-three series Friday.
Rachel Williams got the win in the circle in both games for Lorena (24-5), which advanced to the Region III-4A semifinals. Williams cruised to a four-hit shutout in Game 1 before having to make timely pitches to get out of trouble in the nightcap after allowing seven hits.
“She didn’t pitch her best game by any means, but she still has command,” Lorena coach Steve Dolezel said. “She made them put it in play, didn’t walk a lot, pounded the zone good, and we made some plays defensively.”
Elisabeth Paul was tagged with the loss in both games for the Lady Cougars, despite Lorena’s first four runs of Game 2 being unearned.
Lorena had the bases loaded with one out when shortstop Macie Reeves threw home for a force out, and catcher Emma Tatsch fired to first for a double-play attempt. Her throw sailed and rolled all the way to the wall, allowing the game’s first two runs to score.
In the third, the Lady Leopards had runners on second and third when a ground ball snuck between Reeves’ legs and into left field for another pair of runs and a 4-0 Lorena lead. China Spring finally got on the board in the top of the fourth when Tatsch led off with a double and Reeves drove her in with a single, and the Lady Cougars added another in the fifth when Taylor Clark doubled and Tatsch pushed her across with a single.
But the Lady Leopards got one in the fourth on a Tindell RBI single and put it away with an eight-run explosion in the fifth. Longo drove in two with a double and Williams ended it was a two-run home run to center field off Reeves, who entered in relief of Paul in the final frame.
Paul cruised through the first two innings of Game 1, retiring all six batters she faced.
She lost her command momentarily in the third with back-to-back walks to start the frame. The Lady Cougars got themselves in even bigger trouble with an error on a sacrifice bunt that loaded the bases with no outs.
That brought Longo to the plate, and she quickly turned the scoreless tie into a 4-0 Lorena lead.
“I think she swung at (the first pitch) up, and then it was the second pitch she hit,” Dolezel said. “She got ahold of it, and I don’t think (Paul) got it high enough. She was able to catch up with it, it got up in the jet line and it was gone. Damiana’s been big for us all year at the plate. I’m proud of her.”
That score held until the top of the sixth, when the Lady Leopards added four more. Ashlyn Wactendorf, Longo, Autumn Bell and Emma Tindell, who was 3-for-3, all drove in runs during the five-hit inning.
China Spring had a runner on second with one out in the sixth after a Taylor Clark double and runners on first and second with nobody out in the seventh. But Williams got out of both jams unscathed by forcing ground balls to the last two hitters in the sixth and two more in the seventh before a foul flyout ended it.
Haberman and Wachtendorf scored twice apiece for the Lady Leopards.
“Our girls, 7-8-9 in the lineup have been big for us all year. They’re a little more patient. They know their job is to set the table for the top coming back up,” Dolezel said. “A lot of those girls could be hitting higher in the lineup. I don’t know how many times they got on, but it seemed like 12 times in two games.”