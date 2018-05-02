GEORGETOWN — The power behind a home run blasted over the wall is like a punch to the stomach. It knocks the wind out of you, but the recovery period isn’t that long. But when someone knocks an in-the-park home run, it’s not only a harder hit to take but it also plays on the confidence of both teams on the diamond.
That’s what happened after the big swing of Taylor Strain led things off for Robinson as the fourth-ranked Rockettes soared to a 13-3 victory in six innings over Caldwell in the area round of the Class 4A playoffs on Wednesday. The Rockettes lead the best-of-three series, 1-0.
“The one thing we try to teach is you play hard all the time, play seven innings and stay after it,” Robinson coach Bobby Cervenka said. “They did that. You keep playing your game, you stay positive and good things will happen.”
Strain had already seen six pitches at the plate before she caught hold of one and sent it past Caldwell’s rightfielder. The sophomore easily made it to third and dashed to beat out the throw at the plate to give Robinson the early 1-0 lead.
The Rockets’ next batter, Tatum Stephens, got on base off an error by Caldwell and later scored off an RBI single by Kindell Hernandez. Robinson’s third run of the frame came when Lady Hornet catcher Britney Davison dropped the ball on the tag at the plate which ruled Shelby Carter safe. Another run scored for the Rockettes off an RBI single by Amanda Marek before the inning came to a close.
Robinson’s defense carried that momentum into the following inning as Emilie Hoelscher struck out the side. After the Rockettes scored another in the bottom of the second, Hoelscher struck out two more as the Lady Hornets were once again retired in order.
The best defensive plays of the night came from Rockette catcher Shelby Carter. With a runner on first, the Caldwell batter bunted a foul ball that didn’t get very high in the air but Carter dove to her left to snag the ball for the out. From the ground, Carter rocketed the ball over to first and the tag was made on the Lady Hornet base runner who was taking her time getting back to the base for the double play.
“She’s a tremendous ball player, a tremendous catcher,” Cervenka said. “She’s a wall. Nothing goes through there. You try to bunt, and she’ll be there. You try to run and she’ll throw you out.”
Hoelscher went five innings and finished with seven strikeouts as she held Caldwell scoreless with two hits. After the Lady Hornets scored a pair of runs off a hit and two errors in the top of the sixth with only one out off Raigan Mock, Hoelscher re-entered the circle for the Rockettes.
Caldwell scored another run in the frame to cut Robinson’s lead to down to two entering the bottom of the sixth inning.
“(Hoelscher) has really improved, but also our whole team has improved from last year,” Cervenka said. “That’s probably one of the reasons we’ve had a lot of success.”
The Rockettes didn’t take long to answer. Robinson sent 11 batters to the plate before the run rule took effect. Stephens knocked the first run home with a grounder to first. Then it was Carter’s turn with a sacrifice fly to left field before Harley Koerth’s double cleared the bases to put the Rockets up by five.
The next two Robinson batters singled before Amanda Marek crushed a three RBI triple. Two more runs scored, the final coming off a triple by Kenzie Homeyer, to clinch the run-rule victory for the Rockettes.
“I was wondering how they would respond,” Cervenka said. “You can hang your head when things don’t go well or you can make up your mind that you’re going to do something about it. They made up their minds that they were going to end on a positive note.”
The series will resume at 6:30 p.m. Friday back in Georgetown. If Caldwell wins, the teams will meet a third time at 2 p.m. Saturday for the series.