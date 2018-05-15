Defending state champion Reicher is back in the state semifinals of the TAPPS Division III softball tournament Wednesday evening when the Lady Cougars (14-5) take on Fort Worth Temple Christian (13-10) at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Crosby High School.
Reicher has won its previous two playoff games this season each by a score of 14-1. The Lady Cougars and Fort Worth Temple Christian are the only two schools, of the four remaining, who have run-ruled both of their playoff opponents. Fort Worth Temple has defeated Round Rock Concordia, 14-3, and Lubbock Trinity Christian, 15-2.
The winner will advance to face the winner between Schertz John Paul II Catholic (21-3) and Woodlands Christian (8-4). That game will be played at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in Crosby.
The state championship game will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Crosby High School.