Reicher’s Emmie Hack (center) crosses home plate as teammates McKayla Young (left) and Molly Bolfing cheer in the first inning of the Lady Cougars' win over Coram Deo in the first round of the playoffs.

 Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte, file

Defending state champion Reicher is back in the state semifinals of the TAPPS Division III softball tournament Wednesday evening when the Lady Cougars (14-5) take on Fort Worth Temple Christian (13-10) at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Crosby High School.

Reicher has won its previous two playoff games this season each by a score of 14-1. The Lady Cougars and Fort Worth Temple Christian are the only two schools, of the four remaining, who have run-ruled both of their playoff opponents. Fort Worth Temple has defeated Round Rock Concordia, 14-3, and Lubbock Trinity Christian, 15-2.

The winner will advance to face the winner between Schertz John Paul II Catholic (21-3) and Woodlands Christian (8-4). That game will be played at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in Crosby.

The state championship game will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Crosby High School.

