McKayla Young’s walkup song is from the movie The Purge. It’s the Emergency Alert System, warning the public in the movie about the terrible acts to come.
When Young walked to the plate for the second time of the game, the home plate ump lifted his head and looked around, unaware that the alert wasn’t signaling an emergency but part of Young’s music that played when she walked up to the plate.
Laughter filled the stands as Young gave a quick explanation to the ump, but after Reicher’s 14-1 destruction of Flower Mound Coram Deo Academy at the Southwestern Regional Little League Complex in the area round of the TAPPS playoffs, whoever awaits next on the bracket for the Lady Cougars should be warned.
“We played well,” first-year Reicher head coach Cheryl Urbanovsky said. “We played good defense. We had hot sticks at the plate.”
This Reicher team is for real. And they’re coming.
The offensive onslaught started for the Lady Cougars — the reigning TAPPS Division III state champions — when leadoff batter Ana Watson hammered the first pitch she saw to left field for a double. Molly Bolfing followed by reaching first off an error, and Young loaded the bases off an error by the shortstop.
Watson scored when Emmie Hack walked, and three runs crossed home plate when Bri Hapenney crushed a double to the outfield.
Reicher’s offense was steamrolling Coram Deo Academy Academy. The Lady Cougars didn’t have an out in the bottom of the first inning until the eighth batter of the frame. Reicher finished with seven runs scored after the first inning as the defense continued to hold.
On the evening, Coram Deo had only three hits. In the top of the third, Coram Deo put runners on second and third with one out. Reicher got out of the inning unscathed as right fielder Ellie Ward caught two fly balls. Ward, who until this year hadn’t played softball since she was in Little League, made a diving catch in foul territory for the final out of the frame.
“That was awesome, but it wasn’t something I didn’t expect from her,” Urbanovsky said. “She’s done that more than once.”
In the fourth, Coram Deo Academy finally got on the board. They loaded the bases with two outs before an RBI single up the middle brought one home.
But that one run had no chance of catching up to the offensive firepower of Reicher. After the seven runs scored in the first, the Lady Cougars plated four more runs in the third and three in the fourth.
With the bases loaded, Watson hit a single to right field to score two before Bolfing grounded out to second but scored another run. Watson then scored off an error. An inning later, it was Watson again from the plate as she knocked two more runs home off another single. Katie Hutyra added an RBI double.
“The offense has been building up all season to what happened tonight,” Urbanovsky said. “We’ve had improvements all the way around on offense, defense. Our hitting has gotten better.”
Reicher will face the winner of Fort Worth Lake Country Christian and Lubbock Christian in the next round of the playoffs.