CROSBY — Another game, another dominant performance from the Reicher Catholic softball team.
Reicher pounded Fort Worth Temple Christian, 23-1, in the TAPPS Division III state semifinals on Wednesday, and will play for its second straight state crown on Thursday. The Lady Cougars have now outscored their three playoff foes, 51-3.
Reicher already led 4-0 when it put the hammer down with a seven-run third and an eight-run fourth inning.
Reicher will play for the state crown at 5:30 p.m. Thursday against Schertz John Paul Catholic, an 8-0 winner over The Woodlands Christian in the other semifinal.