CRAWFORD — It’s a little bit having a senior class that’s been to the state tournament. It’s a little bit watching the volleyball team win a state championship this school year. And it’s a little bit how things ended a year ago.
Just one of those would be plenty motivation to propel a team forward into the playoffs. But for Crawford, it’s all of the above – wanting to get back to Austin, a desire to continue the winning tradition of Lady Pirate athletics in 2017-18 and getting that terrible taste out of their mouths from last season.
“Volleyball winning state really fuels us,” senior Joani Kohlscheen said. “We want to continue that legacy they’ve set. Then we’d obviously like to get back there because it’s an awesome stage to play on. What happened with how our season ended last year, we have a little bit of unfinished business.”
Just how motivated is this Crawford softball team?
They popped San Saba, 17-0, in Class 2A bi-district action Wednesday night in Gatesville.
“They’re hungry,” Crawford head coach Kirk Allen said. “Last year we had an unfortunate incident happen with one of my pitchers. I think that left a bad taste in our mouth from last year. This year they kind of want to atone for that. They want to show that that was a tough deal last year and they want to try to make it right this year.”
The incident Allen is referring to is when Kyla Mach was hit in the back of the head by an errant warmup throw in the infield as she was standing in the dugout with her back to the field. Mach – who had a .653 batting average, 73 RBIs and 11 homers in addition to a 14-1 record in the circle with a 1.15 ERA and 112 strikeouts — suffered a concussion, hemotoma and a hairline fracture of her skull.
“That put us down,” senior Kinnidy Markum said. “But it rebuilt us back. We want to fight harder.”
Part of that rebuilding process for the Lady Pirates including chipping away at some things to produce a stronger unit. A major part that was removed was all the seriousness surrounding the game.
“A lot of us played softball since we were little,” Kohlscheen said. “So we said, ‘Let’s take all the fundamentals out and go have fun.’ We’re goofy but we still get the job done at the same time.”
Now, when you show up to a practice or a game expecting to see the dominant, stone cold, mean-mugging faces of the third ranked team in the state, you watch a runner head for home in a drill only to be bear-hugged by the catcher. Or the same catcher “air-tag” another runner, only for the runner to claim she played a mind game before touching the plate.
Or the countless photo bombs and silly faces made during interviews to distract teammates and even Allen.
“They have fun. You can tell that already,” Allen said with a laugh. “They like to play. They want to be with each other. When it’s time to work, they’ll go to work. At the same time, they like to have fun. They enjoy being around each other and having a good time together.”
This is a group – with ‘Family’ as the season’s motto – that has sleepovers where the film choices mostly switch between Insidious and National Lampoon’s Vacation.
“We’ve come together more as a family this year,” Markum said. “We’ve built that up. We’re really close right now.”
With all the fun they like to have, even the country music karaoke sessions on bus rides to and from games, they understand what they’re a part of. This isn’t a high school softball program that plays for district championships and then for “funsies” once the playoffs begin.
The standard is Crawford is exponentially higher than that.
“We want to do something in playoffs to try to go somewhere,” Allen said. “They expect to win. That’s a great thing. It puts a little pressure on you (as the coach), but it’s great pressure because the expectations are always high.”
It wasn’t always this way in Crawford. But a few years after Allen took the helm in 2007-08, a group of freshmen came in and raised the bar.
In 2011, the Lady Pirates advanced to the regional semifinals, the deepest the program had ever been in school history. Then Crawford brought home its first state championship a year later. The next year the Lady Pirates went to the regional final before they won their second state title in two years in 2014.
“It’s a legacy,” Kohlscheen said. “You look back and see all the athletes and what they’ve laid down for you up to this point. Then you look to those girls in junior high right now and realize that they’re looking up to you. It’s a legacy for us to continue. It’s an honor to put on that uniform and represent Crawford.”