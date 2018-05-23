LORENA — It sounds like a Mardi Gras parade.
It looks like a Mardi Gras parade.
But it’s coming from the Lorena softball dugout in the middle of a game.
It all started two weeks ago when the Lady Leopards faced China Spring in the state playoffs. Lorena was looking for some extra Mojo and after a visit to a teammate’s house, the Lady Leopards knew just what they needed to do to help advance to the state tournament.
“She moved here from Louisiana,” senior Rachel Williams said. “We went over to her house one night, and she got so excited. She brought out all these props and we just went with it. It’s helped a lot.”
Once Lorena records the third out of the frame defensively, the Lady Leopards rush back into the dugout to pick up their props of choice. For Williams, it’s purple light-up sunglasses and a bell. And as superstitious as softball players are — none of them, with one exception, can touch the white line, and a violation leads to the penalty of stooping down to kiss the line — everyone sticks to the props they used from the beginning.
“We started it to get our energy up in the dugout,” Williams said. “It’s been working so far. We’re going to keep that up. It’s really fun. It keeps our energy going throughout the game no matter the situation. It keeps us all engaged because we go in and try to find a prop real fast and get up on the dugout. It helps us a lot.”
The noise-making devices start as soon as the opposing pitcher is about to walk into the circle, but the drumsticks stay going throughout the entire game. That is, when Lorena is batting.
And the Lady Leopards have been on a roll. They won two over Athens by a combined score of 15-0, went 2-1 against La Grange, swept China Spring, and last week went 2-0 against Huffman Hargrave.
“Last week we had noisemakers that we didn’t bring into the first game,” sophomore Damiana Longo said. “We had to throw them over the fence (in the second game) because we weren’t doing good. Then we won.”
After advancing to the regional final for the first time since 2000 a year ago, Lorena is back in the penultimate round of the playoffs. Win two against Liberty, and the Lady Leopards will be in the state tournament.
“My sophomore year we went all the way to the fourth round,” Williams said. “Last year we went to the fifth round. This year we only have one other place to go, and that’s the state tournament. Hopefully we can push through and do that.”
What’s most promising about this Lorena team on the field has been the improvement shown from game to game. From where head coach Steve Dolezel stands, there’s still room where the Lady Leopards can get better. And if that happens, look out.
“What’s also good is that they talk. They actually talk to each other a lot,” Dolezel said. “I guess they’re on their phones all the time, so when they’re out here this is where they like to talk. Sometimes I’m like, ‘Hold on, I have to tell you something.’”
Offensively, as Williams put it, Lorena’s bats have come alive of late. Down 6-1 against La Grange in the fourth, the Lady Leopards scored three runs in the fourth and four in the fifth to secure a two-run victory in the deciding game of the series.
“That goes to show you how bats can come alive, and how they can work and help you come out and win the game,” Williams said.
Defensively, Lorena continues to reach new levels with each passing week. In the two wins over Huffman Hargrave, the Lady Leopards allowed three runs off 12 hits.
“We made some great defensive plays, not that we hadn’t been playing but we made some great defensive plays that kept them from even having a chance to score,” Dolezel said. “They had some chances to score but we made plays.”
Behind the defensive effort and the pitching by Williams in the circle, Lorena didn’t need much extra, noise-making magic to get the victory over Hargrave a week ago to advance to the regional finals.
But it didn’t hurt. Now, the Lady Leopards are hoping it will help them punch that coveted ticket to state.