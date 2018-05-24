MADISONVILLE — As the bright yellow softball bounced into the corner in foul territory, deep in left field, Lorena’s chance to win Game 1 of its regional final series against Liberty began to sink.
Liberty leadoff hitter Jaylen Prichard smacked a slicing line drive down the third-base line, then she scooted around the bases for an inside-the-park solo home run in the bottom of the sixth that lifted the Lady Panthers to a 4-3 victory over Lorena on Friday night at Madisonville High School.
Prichard’s timely and well-placed hit landed just out of the reach of diving Lorena leftfielder Kylie Henderson. The ball kept going into the corner and, by the time Henderson picked it up, Prichard was rounding second base in a full-sprint. She scored just as the Lady Leopards got the ball back to the infield.
Lorena pitcher Rachel Williams induced a ground out to second baseman Damiana Longo to end the sixth inning with no further damage.
However, Liberty had climbed out of a 3-0 hole to take the lead and Lady Panthers pitcher Kaci West was in her rhythm in the circle.
West, a freshman and a Baylor commit, struck out Longo and Autumn Bell for the first two outs of the seventh, then Liberty leftfielder Karli Beam ended the game in dramatic fashion. Lorena’s Emma Tindell pulled a fly ball that was hooking foul, but Beam laid out to make a diving catch in foul territory, ending the contest.
Liberty took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three Class 4A-Region III final that continues at 4 p.m. on Saturday back at Madisonville High School.
Lorena (26-6) reached this same round a year ago before falling to eventual state finalist Liberty Hill.
The Lady Leopards will take another shot at coming back in a series when this one resumes.
“We’ve been there and we know we’ve won two games on Saturday before that we had to win to keep advancing,” Lorena coach Steve Dolezel said. “So we know we can do it, now we just have to go do it against a really good pitcher and a really good team.”
Lorena came up with big hits in the first inning as Longo led off with a double to left. After Tindell reached base on an infield single, third baseman Kaci Donaldson turned on a 1-1 pitch and sent it soaring down the line. Donaldson’s shot flew directly over the foul pole for a three-run home run.
The Lady Leopards took a 3-0 lead into the bottom of the second. Williams got the first two outs of the frame on a ground out and a strike out, but then Lorena struggled to end Liberty’s at-bat.
The Lady Leopards committed four errors that allowed Liberty to score a pair of runs, closing the gap to 3-2.
The Lady Panthers tied it in the bottom of the fifth when designated player Mikaelah Burkland hit a seeing-eye single to left field that scored courtesy runner Kennedy Evans.
West settled down after giving up three runs in the first and escaping a bases-loaded jam in the second. The Lady Panthers pitcher struck out thirteen, including four straight in the third and fourth innings.
“She got stronger as the game went on,” Dolezel said about West. “We’re going to have to deal with her Saturday, hopefully two games.”