Back at the start of the 2017 softball season, Lisa Czajkowski didn’t completely know what to expect from District 17-4A.
Czajkowski was starting out her first year as China Spring’s head coach, and as tends to be the case, she’d heard rumblings that the district was pretty good. But of course, every coach says that about their own district.
It just so happens that in this neighborhood, on this block, they back it up.
Jump through all the commercials to a year later, and you’ll see that District 17-4A is still strutting its stuff. Heading into this weekend’s Class 4A regional quarterfinal round of the state playoffs, three of the district’s four playoff teams remain alive, as China Spring, Lorena and Robinson all still cling to their hopes of extending their seasons on to the UIL state tournament.
“It just shows how competitive it is,” Czajkowski said. “Coming into it last year, it was a new district for me. But you see it – Robinson, Lorena, Hillsboro, Gatesville, Connally and La Vega, along with us — we’re very competitive in all sports, not just softball. When the playoffs come along, you see the actual strength of the district play out.”
The consistency is what sets the teams in this district apart. Year after year, they’re right there. New names and faces emerge as the seniors take hold of their tassels and mortar boards, but the winning remains a constant.
“Every year you always feel like the teams in our district have a good chance (to do well in the playoffs),” Lorena coach Steve Dolezel said. “You look at last year, we had three teams get out of the first round, and almost had three make it to this round again last year. Only difference is that Hillsboro lost to Salado (last year), and China Spring beat them this year.”
In softball, the spotlight frequently centers on that pitching circle, and 17-4A boasts some superior spinners of the sphere. From reigning Super Centex Player of the Year Rachel Williams at Lorena to China Spring’s strong-armed Elisabeth Paul to Robinson’s stingy Emilie Hoelscher, the pitchers give their teams a chance every time out.
And yet they’re not all winning, 1-0, either. These teams are capable of raking even without calling a yard service.
“The district is filled with good teams and good coaching who will try to exploit you defensively, and challenge you at the plate,” Lorena’s Dolezel said.
Few teams in all of Class 4A are more potent than Robinson. The third-ranked Rockettes (28-3) have buzzed through the competition in the first two rounds of the playoffs, winning three games against Madisonville and Caldwell by a combined score of 33-6.
Bobby Cervenka’s squad should be highly motivated for this week’s regional quarterfinal series with 10th-ranked Liberty Hill at Mary Hardin-Baylor University in Belton. Last year, the Lady Panthers showed the Rockettes the exit door in this same round, claiming a tight three-game series in which none of the outcomes had more than a two-run difference.
As for China Spring and Lorena, their opponents are also plenty familiar, as they’ll draw one another in a three-game series at Waco ISD’s complex. Even with that familiarity, Dolezel said that it’s not wise to dismiss the idea of scouting – especially not at this stage of the season.
“Obviously we know each other, but you can’t take it for granted,” Dolezel said. “Teams may be doing different things at the plate, or trying to play a little different style. We still went out and watched China Spring play Salado, and I tell you, they’re playing really, really well right now.”
It may be a little much to ask fans at Connally or Gatesville or any of the other stops in the league to chant “17-4A! 17-4A!” if they’re attending games involving the three remaining teams. The rivalries run deep, after all.
But the coaches say that they really do want the district to do well – just not at the expense of their own team.
“Oh, absolutely, you always want to your district to show out and do the best it can,” Czajkowski said. “I think ours has represented itself well.”