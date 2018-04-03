Don’t let the final score deceive you. An 8-0 College Station softball victory over University Tuesday night in Waco was more of a defensive battle by both sides.
The Lady Cougars finished with six hits, while University had three. There were solid performances in the circle by College Station’s Hailey Hudson and University’s Destiny Guerra to go along with some sound defensive plays. It wasn’t until the third inning that the first run was scored.
“Just pushing through adversity,” University head coach Karen Ramirez said. “A lot of things went wrong that were out of our control. It’s just making sure they fight through it and make the best out of every situation.”
At the beginning of the contest, the Lady Cougar batters were stifled by Guerra.
She struck out the first four batters she faced before a risky strategy fell short and a fly ball was dropped in deep center field.
Those errors in the third inning stemmed from a defense that was shifted around after Beronica De Los Ramos went down after taking a ball to the head on a throw. She would later return, but in her absence, the Lady Trojans altered their alignment to account for her absence on the diamond.
With runners on the corners, College Station went to steal second, and Kaylen Estrada tried to catch the Lady Cougars off balance and fire a throw to shortstop. But University’s shortstop wasn’t ready, and a run crossed the plate for College Station. A few batters later, with two runners on for the Lady Cougars, Brionna Warren stepped to the plate and smashed a ball to deep center field. The ball was dropped at the wall which cleared the bases. Warren later scored off a wild pitch to total four runs in the frame for College Station.
“They kept holding them,” Ramirez said. “These girls learn easily from their mistakes. That one inning affected us big time.”
University threatened to answer in the bottom of the fourth as a single by Mercedez Luna and a double by Rebecca Fajardo had a pair of runners in scoring position with no outs for University. However, the next three batters were retired to end the inning.
The Lady Cougars struck again in the top of the sixth with one run. Nicole Goggin led things off with a double and then came around to score off a double by Jalen Perez. Perez advanced to third on the throw. But Perez never scored as the trickery that didn’t pan out for University worked. With runners on the corners, Estrada threw to the shortstop when the College Station runner on first went to steal second. Arianna Perales caught the ball a few steps in front of second and quickly fired home to keep Perez from scoring and end the inning.
College Station plated three more runs in the top of the seventh after a pitching change. Guerra gave up five runs off five hits with seven strikeouts.
“She was amazing,” Ramirez said. “She has been hurt and didn’t play very much the past two and a half games. She came back really strong.”