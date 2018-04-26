With a runner on first and no outs for China Spring, a Mexia parent yelled for the Ladycat defense to watch out for the bunt.
But Emma Tatsch was not about to engage in some small ball shenanigans to advance her teammate an extra base.
Instead, with one monster swing of the bat, Tatsch homered over the left field wall to not only advance her teammate by to bring them both home.
Her home run broke a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the fifth, giving China Spring some more momentum the rest of the way as the Lady Cougars topped Mexia, 6-1, in the first of a best-out-of-three bi-district series Thursday night at China Spring.
“We hit the ball hard today,” China Spring head coach Lisa Czajkowski said. “We were hitting them. I can’t take anything away from Mexia’s defense. The center fielder played an amazing game. I was glad that we came out and hit the ball hard. Their defense just came out and took care of some business.”
Tatsch also had a single in this third and a double in the sixth to finish with three RBIs and a pair of runs scored.
“Emma is a big role player for us,” Czajkowski said. “As a player, I really rely on her. She kind of gets some energy going. Her big hit really fired us up and got some runs going on after that.”
China Spring took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Maggie Chaffin came home after a walk was issued with the bases loaded. Mexia tied things up two innings later off a solo home run by Tashundra Reeves.
But China Spring pitcher Elisabeth Paul bounced back quickly, striking out four of the next five batters she faced.
“That’s one thing with Elisabeth, she kind of has a cool, calm and collected presence on the mound,” Czajkowski said. “She really doesn’t ever hardly get too rattled. We knew that we made the mistake and Mexia executed on it. She always keeps a good presence.”
Tatsch’s home run gave the lead back to China Spring in the bottom of the frame before the Lady Cougars plated three runs in the sixth inning. Back-to-back doubles by Paul and Tatsch scored a pair of runs while a sacrifice fly to center by Payton Weber scored the third.
Now, the two teams head to Mexia to finish out the series. The second game will take place at 6 p.m. Friday. If Mexia wins, that will force a third game to be played following Game 2.
“Now it’s clear,” Czajkowski said. “It’s anyone’s ball game. It doesn’t matter if you came in third. It doesn’t matter if you won your district. A full heart is going to get you through a lot more.”