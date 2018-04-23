Belton’s Lady Tigers broke the tie with Midway for the district title, beating Midway, 8-2, Monday the Waco ISD field.
The game was suspended Saturday due to weather after the third inning, and resumed play Monday. Midway took an early lead, scoring one run at the top of the fourth inning. Belton responded at the bottom of the fifth, though, bringing eight runs across home plate . That was all the Lady Tigers needed.
The Pantherettes scored again in the top of the seventh, but the added run was not enough.
Belton now will represent District 8-6A as the No. 1 seed, while Midway will be the second seed team in from the district. Midway will play Cedar Hill in the bi-district round. The teams will play in Whitney, with a time and date to be determined.