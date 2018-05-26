MADISONVILLE — Liberty freshman Kaci West gave the Lorena softball team a preview of what Baylor can expect from her four years down the road.
West fired a four-hitter and collected seven strikeouts to lead the Lady Panthers to a 7-1 win over the Lady Leopards on a sweltering Saturday afternoon in the Region III-4A finals.
It marked the second straight year that Lorena’s season ended in the region finals following last year’s loss to Liberty Hill. Liberty (29-14) advanced to the Class 4A state semifinals against Vernon on Thursday in Austin.
“We’ve been right on the edge every year,” said Lorena coach Steve Dolezel. “We just can’t get that big inning or something. Normally we play good defense and that let us down today. They probably had five unearned runs. That pitcher is too good to give them that kind of cushion.”
West verbally committed to Baylor last July after finishing eighth grade. Though she’s likely to become a more dominating pitcher as her career progresses, she had enough stuff to lead the Lady Panthers to a two-game sweep of Lorena (26-7) following Thursday’s 4-3 win.
After giving up a three-run homer to Kaci Donaldson in the first inning of Thursday’s game, West threw 11 straight shutout innings before Lorena scored an unearned run in the sixth inning of Saturday’s game.
“My dropball was getting them a lot, and I mainly threw that,” West said. “I persevered because that leadoff batter in today’s game (Donaldson) came up and hit a three-run shot in the last game.”
Rachel Williams returned to the circle for Lorena after a solid performance in the series opener. While she allowed six hits, Williams was undermined by a defense that made five errors.
The Lady Panthers scored a pair of unearned runs in the first inning. After Baylee Chandler reached on Donaldson’s error at third base, West singled and Williams intentionally walked Harley Davis to load the bases.
Chandler scored Liberty’s first run on Molly Barnette’s grounder before West came across when Lorena shortstop Autumn Bell bobbled Mikaelah Burkland’s grounder.
With two outs in the fourth inning, Liberty’s Bailey Webb singled and Jaylen Prichard walked before Donaldson’s throwing error on Kara Cannon’s grounder pushed across a run. Abby Phillips’ single brought in the second run of the inning to stretch Liberty’s lead to 4-0.
The Lady Panthers punched across three more runs in the fifth.
West opened with a single before Williams hit Davis with a pitch. Barnette loaded the bases when she avoided Lorena first baseman Emma Tindell’s tag after hitting a grounder. Burkland drilled a two-run single and Webb drove across a run with a grounder.
The Lady Leopards notched their only run in the sixth when Madison Gardiner doubled and scored on catcher Webb’s overthrow at third base.
West retired the side in the seventh to seal the win for Liberty. Lady Panthers coach Karen Slack was proud of how her freshman pitcher kept her composure throughout the series.
“She has a good mix of pitches with velocity, so there’s not a whole lot of things you can do to prepare for the next pitch because there’s a lot in her bag,” Slack said. “She hits the strike zone a lot. It’s hard to judge on what you should be waiting on. She’s not perfect yet. She’s got some room to grow. But man she can throw the pitches she has very well.”
The game was the last for Lorena seniors Williams, Tindell and Breyanna Fincher. Though they would have liked to make the state semifinals, they’re proud of the success the Lady Leopards have achieved.
“It’s somewhat disappointing, but it’s just exciting that we got this far,” Tindell said. “It’s always an experience with these girls. I graduated last night. Some people were having their graduation brunches, but I got to come out and play. So that was really exciting.”