Opposing teams didn’t have much luck slowing down Axtell’s Kathryn Reed this season.
The senior softball star banged out a .515 batting average and also masterfully worked the pitching circle, recording a 23-4 record and 262 strikeouts. Fittingly, she was honored as one of 16 representatives from Central Texas to make the Texas Girls Coaches Association All-State Softball Team this week.
Reed, the Super Centex Player of the Year, was one of seven local players to make the TGCA squad in Class 2A. The others were Bosqueville’s Emilie Wade and Aaryn Lewis, Crawford’s Baylee Griffith, Kyla Mach and Joani Kohlscheen, and Moody’s Kayley Hale.
In Class 4A, district rivals Lorena and Robinson both produced a pair of all-state performers. Lorena was represented by junior Kaci Donaldson and sophomore Damiana Longo, while Robinson put junior Shelby Carter and sophomore Taylor Strain on the all-state squad.
West’s Mia Pokluda made the all-state squad in Class 3A, giving her all-state honors in both softball and volleyball for her senior year. She will play volleyball for Hill College next year. Teague’s Kiley Person and Bekah Parks also made the team in 3A.
Class 6A’s Belton had two all-state honorees in Avery Drake and Kaylee Robinson.