In many ways, Nakeveyon Vincent doesn’t even know his own strength.
This phenomenon was first spotted by Waco High’s coaches during Vincent’s freshman school year of 2014-15. Vincent was messing around in the weight room, and picked up a 90-pound dumbbell and flicked it over his head with ease.
The coaches were agog.
“The coaches were saying, ‘You’re strong.’ I said, ‘I don’t know how I’m strong, it’s a 90-pound dumbbell,’” said Vincent, shrugging at the memory. “So I didn’t discover my strength until the ninth grade year.”
But has he even discovered it yet? Entering the final powerlifting meet of his high school career, the Waco High senior is just beginning to tap into his massive potential. Vincent will make his first trip to the state meet in Abilene this weekend, after missing out the previous two years due to injuries, including a knee ailment last year.
“There have been two offseasons, the better part of four or five months, where he’s not been able to lift a weight,” Waco High powerlifting coach Greg Rudolph said. “So we don’t know how strong he is, but we don’t know strong he could have been had he been able to have the opportunity to progress the way most athletes are able to progress in the weight room. That’s the thing that’s kind of amazing about him.”
Vincent is a big man – he played lineman for the Lions’ football team at 5-foot-11 and 352 pounds – and he has a big plan. His aspiration is to win the state title in the superheavyweight division this weekend, thus becoming the first Waco High state champ in powerlifting since the mighty Andrew Billings was hoisting Hondas over his head.
“It’s a little bit about carrying on that tradition, being a strong guy,” Vincent said. “I guess my coaches saw the potential in me my freshman year, saying, ‘You’re going to be the next Billings. You’re going to be the next strong guy.’ But there’s just people who try to carry on the tradition, and hopefully somebody along the way can come and break my records.”
Billings’ conquests remain the stuff of legend. Back before he was a football star for the Cincinnati Bengals or Baylor Bears, Billings was shoving guys around on the gridiron for the Lions. Then after the football season wrapped up, the real fireworks would begin.
As a senior, Billings amassed a total of 2,010 pounds at the state powerlifting meet, breaking the 22-year-old Texas state record held by Mark Henry. That record has subsequently been broken a couple more times, most recently in 2015 by Laredo United South’s Rudy Flores, who powered up 2,175 pounds.
Could Vincent make a run at such hallowed ground? It’ll take a series of new maximum lifts, but maybe.
He won the regional title with a total of 1,905 pounds in powerlifting’s three disciplines – the squat, bench press and deadlift. That was more than 250 pounds better than his nearest challenger at that meet. What’s more, it is more than 100 pounds greater than any of the five other regional champs who will compete in Abilene this weekend.
And get this – Vincent has already taken one of Billings’ records and brushed it away. He set a new regional record with a squat of 835 pounds, 30 pounds better than what Billings’ hoisted at the state meet his senior year.
“Before I was a little scared, I was like, ‘This is 835 on my back. This is going to be heavy.’ But after I got under it, I got set and got comfortable,” Vincent said. “I said, ‘It’s not as heavy as I thought.’ Coach was like, ‘You can do it. Just go down and pop up, do what you do.’”
With 835 in his pocket, Vincent now has his eyes on a 900-pound squat, which would tie the state record held by Flores. His coach wouldn’t put it past him.
“He’s just strong. Genetics has a large part of it,” Rudolph said. “He’s always willing to work and do the things we ask him to do. It’s fun to see him actually be able to compete when he hasn’t been able to compete, and it’s something he loves to do. That’s been really good.”
Rudolph said that unless something goes amiss with one of Vincent’s lifts, the Waco High senior should muscle his way to a gold medal. But he doesn’t want Vincent taking anything for granted. In each round at a powerlifting meet, a competitor gets three attempts, and Rudolph wants his senior star to use them wisely.
“We want to try to push some things, that he’s never done before. But it’s like I told him at the regional meet, the first goal at the regional meet was to win the region and qualify for the state meet,” Rudolph said. “Well, the first goal at the state meet is to win the state meet. Let’s hit the numbers that we know we’re going to be able to win the state meet. After that, on the second or third deadlift, and something is out there, maybe Billings’ (school) record is out there, we’ll try to go get it.
“We don’t want to do anything that is going to cost him that opportunity. Which is really fun.”
As Vincent posed for a series of photos for this story on Thursday in Waco High’s weight room, a group of his athletic period classmates whooped and hollered nearby, reveling in their buddy’s moment in the spotlight. Vincent tried to conceal a grin, but his giddiness was apparent for all to see.
He’d like nothing more than to return to that same weight room as a conquering hero.
“I just feel like I owe myself, because I couldn’t compete the last two years,” Vincent said. “Every meet I go to it’s always a competition against myself. My coach always reminds me, when you go to these meets, you’re going to win. So I just compete against myself. No disrespect to anybody else out there that’s competing.”