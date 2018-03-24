ABILENE – Powerlifters come in all shapes and sizes – and so do state champions.
Central Texas competitors picked up a pair of state titles at the Texas High School Powerlifting Association state meet on Saturday at the Abilene Convention Center.
Crawford junior Seth Kohlscheen powered his way to a gold medal in the superheavyweight class of Division 3. Kohlscheen totaled 1,720 pounds to claim the state crown by a 20-pound margin over silver medalist Morgan Clark of Gladewater Union Grove.
Kohlscheen hoisted 710 pounds in the squat, 405 in the bench press and 605 in the deadlift on his way to the title. Kohlscheen actually trailed a pair of lifters, Snook’s De’Vonze Franklin and Joaquin’s Zach Bell, heading into the deadlift, but his closing best was 55 pounds better than either challenger.
Mexia’s Diego Rivera also brought back a state title to Central Texas, winning the 123-pound class of Division 2. Rivera put up a total of 1,140 pounds – 445 pounds in the squat, 260 in the bench and 435 in the deadlift, which led all lifters in his class in all three disciplines.
McGregor’s Mikey Castillo finished fourth in the 220-pound weight class in Division 3.
Waco High’s Nakeveyon Vincent, the top lifter coming into the meet in the Division I superheavyweight class, was a scratch and didn’t compete.