It wasn’t a golden sunset for the Central Texas contingent of lifters who competed at the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association State Championships on Saturday.
But silver can be sterling, too.
Centex athletes claimed three second-place finishes at the THSWPA meet, which wrapped up Saturday at Extraco Events Center. That included Hillsboro’s Jacqueline Washington, who placed second to Crystal City’s Aailiyah Garcia in the 105-pound division in Class 4A. Washington had a 295-pound squat, a 140-pound bench and a 310-pound deadlift. Her deadlift was the best of her division.
Hillsboro also picked up a bronze medal from Guadalupe Gobellan in the 97-pound class.
Connally’s Alexandra Nall (148-pound) and La Vega’s Aliyah Allison (259-plus) both finished fourth in their respective classes. It was the fourth straight state appearance for Nall, who finished second last year as a junior. Lorena’s Kaci Donaldson set a school record with a 200-pound bench press, the fourth-best effort of any competitor in the 148-pound class.
In Class 1A, Chilton’s Alivia Waters earned a silver medal in the 148-pound division. Waters totaled 800 pounds, just 15 behind state champion Kayci Molina of Runge. Waters had the top deadlift in her division at 350 pounds.
Dawson’s Katrina Partain captured a silver in the 259-plus division, finishing behind Snook’s Daisia Bell. Partain lifted a total of 940 pounds to Bell’s 1,095.
Meridian’s Estafana Whitmer grabbed a bronze medal in the 220-pound division in 1A.
Bruceville-Eddy’s Cheyenne Meyer had the top finish of any Central Texas lifter in Class 3A, as she finished third in the 220-pound class. Meyer lifted a total of 1,105 pounds, behind only Buna’s Marie Coon (1,200) and Hebbronville’s Jennifer Lozano (1,110).
The state boys’ powerlifting meet will be held next weekend in Abilene.