A host of competitors from all over the state began to flex their muscles on Friday, the opening day of competition for the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association State Championships at the Extraco Events Center.
Nearly 900 competitors are slated to compete in the meet, which runs through Saturday.
Friday’s opening day of action was limited to lifters in Class 6A and 5A. The best any Central Texas competitor fared was a fifth-place finish from Belton’s Julianna Rodriguez in the 181-pound class. Rodriguez had a 410-pound squat, a 180-pound bench and a 385-pound deadlift for a total of 975 pounds. San Benito’s Leann Ramirez won that division with a total of 1,140.
Midway’s Emily Contreras finished 12th in the 105-pound class.
Friday was also a weigh-in day for state qualifiers in Classes 4A and below. Those competitors – including 40 from Central Texas – will begin competition at 8 a.m. Saturday. Hillsboro and Crawford have the biggest contingents from the area with four lifters apiece.