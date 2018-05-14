Of the four Centex schools that advanced to the UIL state golf tournament, Iredell is the lone podium contender after the first day of competition in Austin.
The Dragons’ score of 373 has them tied for third place after a rough first day on the course.
“It went OK today,” Iredell head coach Don Coffell said. “We definitely had some rough spots. Adrian (Benitez) sure pulled through for us today. The other fellows battled it out and kept it close. We have a chance.”
Benitez is currently fifth on the individual leader board after shooting an 83 on Monday. Blanket’s Luke Kinkade is the individual leader with a 71, followed by Crowell’s Seth Bearden with a 72, Fort Elliott’s Gatlin Goad with a 77 and Matador Motley County’s Cameron Stoffard with an 82.
Iredell’s second golfer, Colton Fowler, is currently No. 16 in the standings with a score of 91. Landry Proffitt shot a 95, while Micah Wellborn and Garrett Fletcher hit a 104 and 105, respectively.
“They had to stay mentally strong today to be able to push through,” Coffell said. “We have to hit the ball cleaner. The course is a lot tighter than we’re used to. We need to hit cleaner. The guys feel confident about tomorrow.”
As far as the team standings are concerned, the Dragons are tied with Fort Elliott and are three strokes behind Garden City. Blanket is well out in front with a first day score of 352.
“That’ll be tough to make up, 21 strokes,” Coffell said. “I truly do believe we have the potential to shoot much, much better. We worked a little on it afterwards. We feel really confident. We have to keep our heads together and play the course. We can’t worry about everyone else. We have to take it one hole at a time.”
In 2A action, Valley Mills is currently 11th with a score of 370. Dustin Freedman led the Eagles with an 80, followed by Cooper Nix with a 91, Hunter Krumnow with a 93, while Lane Willis and Conner Conaway rounded out the group.
Wortham’s Hagen Proulx, who advanced to state individually, is in the middle of the pack with a score of 81.
Cameron Yoe is currently 10th in 3A with a score of 373.
Nikolas Keratsopoulos is the Yoemen’s leader with an 84. Kobe Young, Stockton Kruse, Luke Green and Jale Walzel each finished with scores ranging from 96-100.
At the Apple Rock Golf Course at Horseshoe Bay in Marble Falls in 4A competition, Gatesville is ninth after the first day and is 55 strokes out of third place. Jett Truss is in the middle of the individual standings with an 87 as he leads the way for the Hornets. Evan Washburn is close behind him with an 88. Jed Smith is also in the mix with a 91, while Braden Luensmann and Cameron Hudson shot a 95 and 98 respectively.
The final day of state competition tees off Tuesday morning. While 4A plays in Marble Falls, 1A plays at Lions Municipal Golf Course, 2A is at Roy Kizer Golf Course and 3A is at Grey Rock. Each of those courses, with the exception of 4A, is in Austin.