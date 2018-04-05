The Midway girls’ golf team won the District 8-6A golf tournament. Earning All-district honors were Sarah Chung, Eubin Shim, Jules Arnett, Deny Jimenez. Hannah Densman was also on the team. The tournament was played at StoneTree Golf Club in Killeen. The team advances to the regional tournament April 25-26 at Tera Verda Golf Club in Fort Worth.
Don't Miss...
Connally senior Trajan Snell will extend his basketball playing career, as he plans to sign with Hill College on Friday at 10:45 a.m. at the Connally gym.
Patrick Posey, a beloved Midway soccer coach and teacher, died on Wednesday morning after a nearly yearlong battle with cancer.
Don’t let the final score deceive you. An 8-0 College Station softball victory over University Tuesday night in Waco was more of a defensive battle by both sides.
Find a local business
Don't Miss...
Being an eighth grader is an awkward time. A person is too young to be treated as an adult, but too old to be treated like a kid. The average 14-year-old wants to start being taken seriously, but still wants to be able to have fun.
Don’t let the final score deceive you. An 8-0 College Station softball victory over University Tuesday night in Waco was more of a defensive battle by both sides.
Patrick Posey, a beloved Midway soccer coach and teacher, died on Wednesday morning after a nearly yearlong battle with cancer.