The Midway girls’ golf team won the District 8-6A golf tournament. Earning All-district honors were Sarah Chung, Eubin Shim, Jules Arnett, Deny Jimenez. Hannah Densman was also on the team. The tournament was played at StoneTree Golf Club in Killeen. The team advances to the regional tournament April 25-26 at Tera Verda Golf Club in Fort Worth.

