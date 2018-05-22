McGregor’s Paige Gilstrap is something special. But you don’t have to tell her coach, Jason Parsons, that.
He’s well aware of just how exquisite the sophomore is. And he knew it before she finished second in the Class 3A state golf tournament in Austin on Tuesday.
“It’s humbling to be her coach,” Parsons said. “She’s got two years left. Hopefully she gets gold next year so she can go out her senior year with two silvers and two golds.”
Gilstrap shot a 78 on the first day of competition, which put her a mere three strokes behind Rockdale’s Lyndy Laurrell for second place. Laurrell followed her 75 from the first day with a 78 on Tuesday, while Gilstrap hit an 82. Gilstrap’s total of 160 was just seven shy of Laurrell’s. It was also one better than Mason Garrett of Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill who came in third.
“Well she didn’t get any worse,” Parsons said. “She finished second last year and then second this year. She didn’t go down any. She left some shots out there on the course, but we are very excited that she finished with the silver.”
Once Gilstrap finished, she knew she could finish no worse than second. But she had to wait for the last group to come in to see how Laurrell fared.
“We couldn’t catch up to Laurrell,” Parsons said. “Looking to next year, (Laurrell) is graduating. We are hopeful that Paige will go in as the favorite next year.”
Gilstrap was the lone Central Texas competitor at the girls state golf tournament to medal. Iredell’s team finished seventh with a score of 865. Ally Johnson led the team with a 190. In 2A action, Hamilton also finished seventh with a score of 806. Rosebud-Lott ended up 10th with a 930. Riesel’s Kayla McGuire finished around the middle of the pack individually with a 197.
Cameron Yoe was also seventh in the 3A competition. Jazmin Vaculin and Keagan Galvan led the way with 190 and 191, respectively. Bruceville-Eddy’s Megan Jobe finished ahead of the pair with a 187.
In 4A play, Gatesville recorded a 10th place finish. Kaylan Summers paced the team with a 171.