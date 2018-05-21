Paige Gilstrap finished the first day of Class 3A state golf competition merely three strokes behind first place. Make no doubt the McGregor sophomore is gunning for gold after she finished two strokes shy of the title a year ago as a freshman. She shot a 78 on Monday at the Grey Rock Course in Austin, where she played at state last year.
Gilstrap is no stranger to the girl who is currently seated first overall. Gilstrap has won every tournament she’s played in except for at regionals when Rockdale’s Lyndy Laurrell topped her. And it’s Laurrell who’s currently first in Austin after a third place finish at state last year and a state title of her own two years ago.
While Gilstrap goes for gold on Tuesday, Cameron Yoe will also tee it off as a team at Grey Rock, hopeful for a medal. After the first day of play, Cameron Yoe is seated fourth with a 391, only four strokes from third place. Keagan Galvan leads Cameron Yoe with a 93.
Also competing individually in 3A competition is Bruceville-Eddy’s Megan Jobe. She is in the middle of the pack overall after shooting a 96.
Iredell is sitting eighth after the first day of state golf with a score of 436. While that’s nearly 80 strokes behind Blanket in first place, the Lady Dragons are only 13 strokes behind third place. Savanna Potter leads Iredell with a 90 on the day. She’s currently sixth in the individual standings and is the only person on her team to shoot under 100.
Hamilton is also eighth currently with a score of 398, while Rosebud-Lott rounded out the 2A competition in 12th with a 479. Hamilton is 35 strokes outside podium contention. Paige DeJong shot an 85 to lead Hamilton and finish 12th individually. Riesel’s Kayla McGuire is in the middle of the pack in the individual standings with a 100.
Gatesville is 10th in the 4A standings with a 392. That puts Gatesville 50 strokes off the podium.